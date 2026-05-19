Tamil Nadu Fuel Prices Today (19 May 2026): Petrol-Diesel Rates Rise In Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Salem & Tirunelveli, Check New Rates

Fuel prices in Tamil Nadu have gone up again on 19 May 2026. This is a problem for people who travel every day, for the people who run buses and trucks for businesses and for families who are not very rich. In cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Tiruppur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu, the price of petrol and diesel is higher now. The main reasons for this increase in fuel prices in Tamil Nadu are the rising cost of oil from other countries, the cost of transporting fuel and the taxes that the government charges. Fuel prices are an issue in Tamil Nadu, and they keep changing.

Chennai Fuel Prices Today

Chennai Petrol And Diesel Rates

Coimbatore Fuel Prices Today

Fuel Price Rise In Coimbatore

Petrol price in Coimbatore is around ₹104 to ₹105 per litre.

The diesel price in the city is estimated at ₹95 per litre.

Madurai Fuel Prices Today

Madurai Petrol And Diesel Rates

Petrol price in Madurai is around ₹101.50 per litre.

Diesel prices are hovering above ₹93 per litre.

Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) Fuel Prices Today

Trichy Fuel Rate Update

Petrol prices in Trichy are currently above ₹101 per litre.

Diesel prices are estimated above ₹93 per litre.

Salem Fuel Prices Today

Salem Fuel Cost Increase

Petrol price in Salem remains above ₹101 per litre.

The diesel price is currently around ₹93 to ₹94 per litre.

Tirunelveli Fuel Prices Today

Tirunelveli Petrol-Diesel Rates

Petrol prices in Tirunelveli are estimated at ₹101 per litre.

Diesel prices remain above ₹93 per litre.

Erode Fuel Prices Today

Fuel Hike Impact In Erode

Petrol prices in Erode are currently above ₹101 per litre.

Diesel prices remain close to ₹93 per litre.

Textile and transport industries in Erode may witness higher transportation costs.

Increasing diesel prices may affect goods movement and supply chain expenses.

Vellore Fuel Prices Today

Latest Vellore Fuel Rates

Petrol prices in Vellore are above ₹101 per litre.

Diesel prices remain above ₹93 per litre.

Daily commuters and commercial drivers are expected to face higher operating expenses.

Rising fuel rates are becoming a growing concern for residents.

Tiruppur Fuel Prices Today

Tiruppur Transport Sector Under Pressure

Petrol prices in Tiruppur are hovering around ₹101 per litre.

Diesel prices are estimated above ₹93 per litre.

The textile industry in Tiruppur may face rising logistics and transportation costs.

Fuel price hikes could impact supply chains and export-related transportation.

Kanchipuram And Chengalpattu Fuel Prices Today

Fuel Rates Continue Rising

Petrol prices in both cities are currently above ₹101 per litre.

Diesel rates remain above ₹93 per litre.

Residents travelling daily to Chennai for work may face increased fuel expenses.

Rising transportation costs may eventually affect local businesses and services.

City Petrol Price (Approx.) Diesel Price (Approx.) Chennai ₹104.46/litre ₹95.25/litre Coimbatore ₹104 – ₹105/litre ₹95/litre Madurai ₹101.50/litre ₹93+/litre Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) ₹101+/litre ₹93+/litre Salem ₹101+/litre ₹93 – ₹94/litre Tirunelveli ₹101/litre ₹93+/litre Erode ₹101+/litre ₹93/litre Vellore ₹101+/litre ₹93+/litre Tiruppur ₹101/litre ₹93+/litre Kanchipuram ₹101+/litre ₹93+/litre Chengalpattu ₹101+/litre ₹93+/litre

Why Fuel Prices Are Rising In Tamil Nadu

International crude oil prices have gone up because the world is worried it will not have crude oil, and there are problems between countries.

India buys a lot of oil from other countries, so the price of fuel in India depends on what is happening with international crude oil prices.

Higher Taxes And VAT

State taxes, Value Added Tax and dealer commissions add a lot to fuel prices in Tamil Nadu.

Different costs of transporting and storing fuel in cities also slightly change fuel rates.

How Rising Fuel Prices Are Affecting People

Increased Transportation Expenses

Auto-rickshaw fares are likely to go up. Taxi charges will also increase. Delivery service costs will rise, too.

Public transportation operators might have to change ticket prices.

Pressure On Household Budgets

Families who use their cars every day are seeing their monthly fuel bills go up.

Many people who travel to work may now think about using buses or trains or even sharing rides with friends.

Tamil Nadu Fuel Price Trend This Week

Fuel prices have gone up a lot in a short time. They were steady for a while. Now they are rising again.

Petrol prices in Tamil Nadu are really high. In places, people have to pay more than ₹104 for one litre of petrol.

Diesel prices have also increased a lot in cities. Fuel prices are a problem now. Diesel and petrol prices are going everywhere.

Conclusion

The fuel price hike in Tamil Nadu is causing problems for people who travel and for businesses. The price of petrol is now more than ₹104 per litre in many cities. The price of diesel is also going up. This means that commuters and transport sectors in Tamil Nadu will have to spend money on travel. People who live in Tamil Nadu will have to pay more for things they need because the fuel price hike in Tamil Nadu is making everything cost more. The fuel price hike in Tamil Nadu is a worry for everyone, in Tamil Nadu.