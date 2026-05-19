Maharashtra Fuel Prices Today (19 May 2026): Petrol-Diesel Rates Rise In Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Solapur, Kolhapur, Check New Rates

Maharashtra Fuel Prices Today (19 May 2026): Fuel prices in Maharashtra are up again as of 19 May 2026. This is news for people who commute, transport operators, businesses and middle-class families. Petrol and diesel prices have gone up in big cities, like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Solapur, Kolhapur and Navi Mumbai. This means people will have to pay more for transportation and other things. The cost of living in Maharashtra will also go up. The companies that sell oil had to raise fuel prices because the cost of oil is going up all the time. The value of money is also. The companies are losing money. When fuel prices go up it affects a lot of things. Fuel prices will make food prices go up. It will also make public transport fares and logistics costs go up in Maharashtra.
Petrol Prices In Maharashtra Cities Today
Mumbai Petrol Price
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Petrol price in Mumbai today stands at approximately ₹107.59 per litre.
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Mumbai is still one of the expensive cities for fuel. This is true even though Mumbai has refineries which should make fuel cheaper. Mumbai has these refineries. People who live in Mumbai still have to pay a lot of money for fuel. The city of Mumbai has a problem with high fuel costs. Mumbai is a place where people have to spend a lot of money on fuel with refineries close.
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Daily commuters and cab operators are expected to feel the strongest impact.
Pune Petrol Price
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Petrol in Pune is priced at nearly ₹107.91 per litre.
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The city of Pune is seeing high petrol prices right now and it is one of the highest in all the big cities of Maharashtra. Pune has petrol prices that’re really high compared to other major cities, in Maharashtra.
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IT employees and office commuters travelling long distances may face higher monthly fuel expenses.
Nagpur Petrol Price
- Petrol price in Nagpur has reached around ₹107.29 per litre.
- The city has seen an steady rise in prices over the last few weeks.
- Commercial transport operators are worried, about the increasing costs of running their businesses.
Thane Petrol Price
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Petrol price in Thane is approximately ₹107.37 per litre.
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People who live in places and travel to Mumbai every day for their job will probably have to pay more money to get to work. The daily commute, to Mumbai is going to cost residents. This means that residents who travel to Mumbai for work will have to spend more on their travel.
Nashik Petrol Price
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Petrol in Nashik is being sold at nearly ₹107.90 per litre.
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Fuel prices in Nashik are still very high compared to cities, in Maharashtra.
Solapur Petrol Price
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Petrol price in Solapur stands close to ₹107.83 per litre.
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Transport businesses and local traders may have to pay money for delivery. This means that transport businesses and local traders will have to spend more on things, like fuel and workers to get things from one place to another. Transport businesses and local traders will feel the effect of these delivery expenses.
Kolhapur Petrol Price
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Petrol price in Kolhapur has reached around ₹107.31 per litre.
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Transport businesses and local traders may have to pay money for delivery. This means that transport businesses and local traders will have to spend more on things, like fuel and workers to get things from one place to another. Transport businesses and local traders will feel the effect of these delivery expenses.
Navi Mumbai Petrol Price
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Petrol in Navi Mumbai costs approximately ₹106.95 per litre.
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Navi Mumbai has rates than some other cities that are close by. The rates, in Navi Mumbai are not very high when you compare them to cities nearby.
Diesel Prices In Maharashtra Cities Today
Mumbai Diesel Price
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Diesel price in Mumbai today stands at nearly ₹93.14 per litre.
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Logistics companies will probably have to pay money. Taxi operators will also have to pay money. This means that logistics companies and taxi operators will have costs.
Pune Diesel Price
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Diesel in Pune is priced at around ₹94.39 per litre.
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Commercial vehicle operators will feel the pinch in their pockets because of the hike.
Nagpur Diesel Price
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Diesel price in Nagpur has reached approximately ₹93.83 per litre.
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Companies that rely on transportation will probably see their everyday costs go up. Transportation costs are a part of these companies expenses. When transportation costs rise these businesses will have to pay more to keep operating. This means that businesses that depend on transportation will have operating expenses.
Thane Diesel Price
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Diesel price in Thane stands close to ₹93.86 per litre.
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Companies that rely on transportation will probably see their everyday costs go up. Transportation costs are a part of these companies expenses. When transportation costs rise these businesses will have to pay more to keep operating. This means that businesses that depend on transportation will have operating expenses.
Nashik Diesel Price
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Diesel in Nashik is currently around ₹94.38 per litre.
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Farmers and transport services are closely monitoring the situation.
Solapur Diesel Price
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Diesel price in Solapur has increased to nearly ₹94.36 per litre.
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Traders fear the rise may affect market transportation costs.
Kolhapur Diesel Price
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Diesel in Kolhapur costs approximately ₹93.85 per litre.
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Local transport operators are demanding relief from continuous hikes.
Navi Mumbai Diesel Price
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Diesel price in Navi Mumbai stands at around ₹93.42 per litre.
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Why Are Fuel Prices Rising In Maharashtra?
Fuel prices are increasing due to multiple national and international reasons. Experts believe the following factors are mainly responsible for the latest hike.
Rising Global Crude Oil Prices
- Crude oil prices around the world have been over the place. This is because of worries about the supply of crude oil and problems between countries.
- India gets most of its oil from other countries. So when the global market for crude oil changes it has an effect on the price of fuel, in India.
How Rising Fuel Prices Are Creating Problems
Increasing Transportation Costs
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Cab fares, auto rickshaw charges and delivery service expenses may rise further.
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School bus operators and transport companies are also expected to revise rates.
Pressure On Household Budgets
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Middle-class families using private vehicles daily are witnessing rising monthly expenses.
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Many people may now reduce non essential travel to save fuel.
Maharashtra Fuel Price Trend This Week
- The price of fuel has gone up two times in a short time. This is happening after things were pretty calm for a months.
- Petrol and diesel have become more expensive. They have gone up by 90 paise per litre. This is not the time it has happened. There were increases before this one.
- People who know about these things are saying that if the price of oil from other countries keeps going up the price of fuel, in our country may go up again in the next few days. Fuel prices may increase again soon.
Maharashtra Fuel Prices Today (19 May 2026)
|City
|Petrol Price (Approx.)
|Key Impact
|Mumbai
|₹107.59/litre
|Higher expenses for commuters & cab drivers
|Pune
|₹107.91/litre
|IT employees may face rising monthly fuel costs
|Nagpur
|₹107.29/litre
|Transport operators worried over rising costs
|Thane
|₹107.37/litre
|Daily Mumbai commuters affected
|Nashik
|₹107.90/litre
|Fuel remains expensive across the city
|Solapur
|₹107.83/litre
|Delivery and transport costs may rise
|Kolhapur
|₹107.31/litre
|Traders facing higher logistics expenses
|Navi Mumbai
|₹106.95/litre
|Slightly lower than nearby cities
|City
|Diesel Price (Approx.)
|Key Impact
|Mumbai
|₹93.14/litre
|Logistics & taxi operating costs rising
|Pune
|₹94.39/litre
|Commercial vehicle operators affected
|Nagpur
|₹93.83/litre
|Transport-based businesses may see higher expenses
|Thane
|₹93.86/litre
|Increased transportation costs likely
|Nashik
|₹94.38/litre
|Farmers and transport services concerned
|Solapur
|₹94.36/litre
|Market transport costs may increase
|Kolhapur
|₹93.85/litre
|Local operators demanding relief
|Navi Mumbai
|₹93.42/litre
|Moderate rise in diesel rates
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