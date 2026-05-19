‘In-laws tortured her for dowry’: Greater Noida Woman’s Chilling 11 PM Call To Sister Before Death

A man and his father were arrested in Greater Noida’s Jalpura village after a young woman died under suspicious circumstances following a fall from the rooftop of her in laws’ house, barely one and a half years after her marriage, police said on Monday. The police said the incident occurred under police station limits of Ecotech late Sunday night and led to a detailed investigation. A few minutes after the information came in, police reached the spot and began the legal steps for preparing an inquest report, alongside making arrangements for a post-mortem examination, in order to find out the exact cause of death.

What Did The Police Say?

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shailendra Kumar Singh said that a case was registered at the police station after the family members of the deceased woman submitted a written complaint. After that , on the basis of the complaint, her husband Hrithik and father-in-law Manoj were taken into custody. Further probing is still in progress and the police are collecting material so as to understand what actually led to the woman’s death , police said. Officials added that every angle is being examined, including the allegations the family has made.

What Did The Sister Say? Watch Video

“She was murdered brutally… I had talked to her on call at 11 PM when she said she was disturbed… Had they told us, we could have brought her back home… She told us that her in-laws had been torturing her for more dowry… They might be bailed in a few days and each one of them is a criminal… I want an encounter…”

#WATCH | Noida, UP | Sister of the deceased victim, Sarika Nagar says, “She was murdered brutally… I had talked to her on call at 11 PM when she said she was disturbed… Had they told us, we could have brought her back home… She told us that her in-laws had been torturing… https://t.co/JfvvomMlLf pic.twitter.com/CfdK1XvhVZ — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026







The deceased has been identified as Deepika. Her father Sanjay claimed that she was facing routine mistreatment by her in laws ever since she got married, linked to dowry demands. He said he had been there hours before the incident to ‘solve’ some ‘discrepancies’. He also added that he had reported going out of the house shortly after which he was told that his daughter had fallen off the roof and was being rushed to Sharda Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The father was also angry and called for the strict punishment of those involved. Her uncle and sister also said they noticed her had bruises on the body and that she was beaten before being tossed off the roof as an accident. Uncle said the wounds on her body were deep and she had been stabbed with a sharp object.

Also Read: Gave Scorpio, Rs 50 Lakh Gold, Cash: Greater Noida Woman Dies Over Dowry Harassment, Family Alleges Murder