Bihar Schools Directed To Reduce Heavy School Bags Under NCERT Policy 2026 Guidelines

The Bihar government has decided to implement the NCERT School Bag Policy 2026 completely to lessen the burden a child bears carrying their school bags. According to the Education Department, children should not carry a school bag exceeding ten percent of their body weight.

The new policy is a result of an increasing concern in Bihar over reports of students’ physical health being affected. Schools not adhering to measures are liable to action by the Education Department in Bihar. The state government decided on the NCERT School Bag Policy 2026 after receiving directions from the leadership in Bihar.

What is the new school bag rule in Bihar

The new rule on school bags in Bihar says schools cannot permit overweight school bags for students to be carried inside the schoolrooms. The government has mandated that the total weight of a child’s school bag must not exceed ten percent of his or her body weight. This applies only to all schools in Bihar, be they government-aided or private schools.

The education department in Bihar said the government decided on the rule on NCERT-recommended schools as part of a decision to reduce the burden of studies on children.

The Ministry of Education in Bihar said it is a step toward improved academic standards. According to the education officials in Bihar, regulations concerning school bags would help stave off increased stress in children and improve their general health condition.

What is the Department education in Bihar saying about NCERT school bag policy 2026

The Bihar government decided to implement the NCERT School Bag Policy 2026, which is expected to relieve the burden of studies on children in schools. The Ministry of Education in Bihar said that the new policy would help remove unnecessary burden during school days. According to the education department, the government in Bihar has decided not to overload children with studies by imposing school bag guidelines. Mithlesh Tiwari said the decision is a result of directions from Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who imposed the rule.

How will the new policy affect students in Bihar

As soon as the guidelines are implemented, schools will be required to take additional steps to comply with the school bag policy. The government of the state believes that the new guidelines would motivate schools to switch to a more equitable academic system.

What are schools required to do to comply with the new policy

Under the new policy, schools were also required to install weighing machines on their premises to keep a tab on the physical weight. The new devices will also be used to monitor the weight of school bags carried by students to ensure compliance with the new policy. If schools continue to overload students with packing heavy books, they might need to review their timetable structure, textbooks, and homework policies to reduce the load carried by students. Education officials will conduct inspections of schools to check for compliance.

What action will be taken if schools do not follow the new policy

The Education Department in Bihar has already warned that the government will take action if schools do not comply with the policy. They said that the schools will have to face administrative action. The department has not yet revealed the exact actions that will be taken if schools violate the new rules but said they would keep a close tab on them. This also signals the state government’s intent to push schools to implement measures to prioritise students’ wellbeing as well as academic performance.

How will the new policy benefit the students

Education experts said that lighter school bags would improve the physical comfort, concentration, and overall school experience of children. Furthermore, fewer books would help students to avoid stress and create a child-friendly school environment.

Parents had complained that their children carry bags heavier than what was recommended at the primary and junior levels. The new policy will be a welcome change for lakhs of children who will be able to lead safer and healthier lives.

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