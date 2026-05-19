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Home > Education News > CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet Access Process Begins Amid Delay In Portal Activation And Student Queries

CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet Access Process Begins Amid Delay In Portal Activation And Student Queries

CBSE Class 12 students faced confusion on May 19 after the answer sheet access portal did not become active despite the board announcing the start of the application window.

CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet
CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 11:06 IST

Several CBSE Class 12 aspirants were in a state of confusion and worry on Monday as the portal for gaining access to the answer sheet was scheduled to go live on May 19 but did not activate in the early hours of the day. Students took to social media platforms seeking clarity from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding the activation timing of the portal. The board had earlier announced that students would be able to apply for copies of their evaluated answer sheets from May 19 to May 22 following the declaration of Class 12 board examination results. But many candidates said the application link was down or inoperative as soon as they tried to access it.

Why is there confusion among aspirants over CBSE answer sheet portal

The answer sheet access link not activating caused confusion among candidates who were expecting it to open up from the beginning of the day. Several users posted queries online asking CBSE to clarify the exact timing for enabling the application facility. One student wrote on social media that despite it being May 19, the link for obtaining answer books was still not visible on the official portal during the morning hours.

The board has not yet issued any official statement specifying the exact time when the portal will become operational.

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What is the CBSE answer sheet access process

CBSE has introduced a structured post-result process allowing students to first obtain photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets before applying for verification or re-evaluation.

Under the current phase, students can only request copies of their evaluated answer scripts. The portal will be open till May 22, 2026. After looking at the answer sheets, if any students find potential errors or calculation mistakes, they can choose to either go ahead with the process of verification or re-evaluation.

Students will be able to apply for verification or re-evaluation after checking the evaluation of answer sheets for any calculation mistakes. CBSE says that giving access to answer sheets before students decide the next course of action is a better option.

When will re-evaluation applications for the CBSE open

Per the official timeline provided by the CBSE, the application to verify marks, report discrepancies, and re-evaluate papers will open later with the dates being May 26 through May 29. Students got wrongly confused with the entire process of re-evaluation; many of them thought that the answer sheet access window was a part of the re-evaluation process itself, leading to more confusion online.

CBSE officials had previously cleared that both processes are distinct from each other, students had to check their answer sheets first and then apply for verification or re-evaluation if there is a mistake.

What did the board say about evaluation errors

Given the large volume of papers, Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said mistakes might be possible at some places. He said CBSE evaluates almost 1.25 crore answer scripts every year, and some of them might face minor errors. He added students could report a discrepancy after checking the evaluated answer sheet. Students will get revised marks after verification or re-evaluation, which can increase or decrease depending on the decision of the expert panel reviewing the case.

What do students need to do now

Students should check the official CBSE website to keep an eye out for when the answer sheet portal gets activated. They must also be aware of the difference between getting their evaluated answer sheets and the re-evaluation process itself to not get confused. CBSE is expected to activate the portal soon as per its notified roadmap.

Also Read: Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026 Released At joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check Key Exam Dates And How To Download

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CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet Access Process Begins Amid Delay In Portal Activation And Student Queries
Tags: CBSE answer script copyCBSE answer sheetCBSE answer sheet portal delayCBSE Class 12 answer sheet accessCBSE Class 12 result 2026CBSE re-evaluation 2026CBSE Rechecking 2026

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CBSE Class 12 Answer Sheet Access Process Begins Amid Delay In Portal Activation And Student Queries
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