Who is Maharashtra’s Shivraj Motegaonkar Aka ‘M Sir’? Professor Arrested For NEET UG Paper Leak

Shivraj Motegaonkar, widely referred to among students as ‘M Sir’, has become a pivotal figure in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s probe into the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case. This director of a renowned coaching institute in Maharashtra’s Latur city was recently interrogated by the agency after allegations were raised connecting his institute’s mock test theories to the NEET paper leak. The paper leak case has raised concerns over coaching centres and examination security after some of the questions asked during mock tests bore uncanny similarities to the NEET UG 2026 examination paper. The CBI team investigating the case has been camping in Latur as part of its ongoing probe into the alleged paper leak nexus.

Who Is Shivraj Motegaonkar Aka M Sir

Shivraj Motegaonkar is the director of Renukai Chemistry Classes, a well-known coaching institute in Latur that coaches students for medical entrance examinations. Popularly known as M Sir, Motegaonkar has been coaching students with chemistry for several years now and is known as a prominent educator in the competitive exam coaching circuit in the region. His name cropped up during the CBI investigation after authorities started examining allegations related to the uncanny similarities between coaching questions and the NEET UG 2026 examination paper. The agency visited his Omkar Residency in the Shivnagar area of Latur and questioned him for several hours for the case.

What Is The Reason For CBI To Search Shivraj Motegaonkar

The investigation gained steam after a formal complaint was lodged by a parent before the Latur Superintendent of Police, alleging that 42 questions from a mock test conducted by a local coaching institute matched questions asked in the NEET UG 2026 examination. Local police began an inquiry following the parent’s complaint before the case was handed over to the CBI.

The investigators are now seeking to identify if confidential examination material was accessed before the national-level medical entrance test was conducted. The NEET UG 2026 examination, held on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a question paper leak.

What Did CBI Team Find In Latur

A team of 28 CBI personnel has been doing the rounds in Latur, in connection with the investigation. Officials questioned several people associated with coaching institutes, including staff members, students and counsellors. Police officials have also seized CCTV footage from coaching centres. CBI officials, when questioned by reporters outside Motegaonkar’s residence, refused to speak about the investigation. The agency is also examining digital records, mock test papers and other communication details.

How Is P V Kulkarni Linked To NEET UG 2026 Probe

The investigation also led to the detention of P. V. Kulkarni, a retired chemistry faculty member from Latur who was allegedly part of the NEET paper-setting committee for chemistry. According to officials, Kulkarni retired from a reputed college four years ago. Officials are now trying to ascertain if there was any nexus between people involved in paper setting and those associated with the coaching institutes of the region. The alleged connection between Kulkarni and Motegaonkar is also being probed.

What will happen in the NEET Paper Leak probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already arrested a few persons from Maharashtra in connection with the alleged leak, including suspects from Nashik, Pune and Ahilyanagar districts. As the probe progresses, official sources say, the CBI is likely to continue questioning persons related to coaching centres and other exam-related activities in the coming days. The NEET UG paper leak fiasco has fuelled massive outrage among students and parents over the credibility and transparency of competitive examinations in India. The authorities have assured stringent action against any person found involved in compromising the sanctity of the examination.

Also Read: NEET 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Takes RCC Coaching Director Shivraj Motegaonkar Into Custody Over Alleged Question Leak Links