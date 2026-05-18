LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi chennai super kings Indian stock market closing dhurandhar 2 donald trump AAP leader Bhopal news Bangladesh news afghanistan dutch ahmedabad plane crash far right 24k gold rate today Sumit Satish Rastogi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > [LIVE] CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Update: Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Chepauk Stadium

[LIVE] CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Update: Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Chepauk Stadium

CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Update: Today IPL 2026 Match: CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 clash at Chepauk could be impacted by Chennai weather and rain chances. With playoff qualification on the line, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad battle in a crucial Southern Derby featuring key head-to-head stats, pitch report and match prediction.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 17:03 IST

CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Today: Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in a crucial clash from the Indian Super League (IPL) 2026. Both teams come into this game with their qualification to the IPL 2026 playoffs hanging by a thread; however, as the two teams battle it out for a win at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, the weather could play a huge role. Weather forecasts from Chennai showcase that there could be rain in the city during the CSK vs SRH clash. As the players gear up for the Southern Derby, let’s take a look at the Chennai weather report, CSK vs SRH head-to-head record, match prediction, playoff scenario and Chepauk pitch report.

CSK vs SRH Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoiler?

There is a huge cloud cover all around Chennai before the CSK vs SRH clash. According to AccuWeather, the chances of rain in Chennai hover around 34 to 47% during the time of the match. While these figures may not be big enough to scare the fans for a possibility of no game, it might be enough to create doubts and have an impact on the clash. Moreover, given the importance of this game, weather could have a huge impact on the overall IPL 2026 playoff scenarios. 

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head Records

Category Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Matches Played 23 23
Won 15 8
Lost 8 15
No Result 0 0
Wins At M.A. Chidambaram Stadium 5 1

CSK vs SRH Qualification Scenario: How Chennai Super Kings Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

For the Chennai Super Kings, the path to qualification for the IPL 2026 playoffs is straightforward. The five-time champions need to win each of their remaining two games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans to reach 16 points. While mathematical permutations allow CSK to qualify with 14 points, they will not want to find themselves in that situation. If the Super Kings win their remaining two games, only the Royal Challengers Bengaluru can finish with more points. Meanwhile, SRH, GT, and Rajasthan Royals can finish with 16 points as well. This would mean the three playoff spots could be decided by Net Run Rate. 

You Might Be Interested In

CSK vs SRH Qualification Scenario: How Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Unlike the Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s qualification scenario is completely in their hands. With 14 points in 12 games, the Orange Army can qualify if they win tonight. Their win would also mean that the Gujarat Titans will qualify, meaning three of the four playoff spots will be taken. 

CSK vs SRH: Chepauk Pitch Report

Six matches in the 2026 IPL have been played in the storied MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chasing sides have gained the upper hand in four of the six. Apparently, the captain who wins the toss would want to bowl first. The average first-innings score has been around 189. The side batting first will be eager to know what a good target is as quickly as possible.

CSK vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the favourites to win the CSK vs SRH clash at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The Orange Army has already recorded a win against the same opponent earlier in the season. Meanwhile, each of CSK’s six wins this season has come against the teams that are ranked below them. The absence of Jamie Overton in their lineup is already being felt by the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led unit.

CSK vs SRH Match Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to win at Chepauk.

🏏 Chepauk Stadium – Last 7 Days Weather

Date Weather Conditions Temperature Cricket Impact
May 12, 2026 Hot, humid, partly cloudy ~32–33°C Playable, slow outfield due to humidity
May 13, 2026 Humid, partly cloudy ~32–34°C Normal playing conditions
May 14, 2026 Mostly cloudy, sticky heat ~33°C Spinners slightly effective
May 15, 2026 Cloudy with light rain spells ~32–33°C Short interruptions possible, play continued
May 16, 2026 Hot, humid, partly cloudy ~34–36°C Good batting conditions
May 17, 2026 Heavy rain alert, overcast ~32–34°C High chance of interruptions
May 18, 2026 (Today) Cloudy, humid, monsoon influence ~31–33°C Slight rain risk, generally playable

🏏 Chennai Super Kings – Last 5 Matches

Match No. Opponent Result Margin Key Note
1 SRH 🟡 Pending / Recent fixture Crucial home match at Chepauk
2 LSG ❌ Lost Loss CSK struggled in chase/bowling
3 DC ✅ Won 8 wickets Strong batting performance
4 GT ❌ Lost 8 wickets GT dominated chase
5 MI ✅ Won 8 wickets Dominant all-round win

🏏 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Last 5 Matches

Match Opponent Result Margin Key Highlight
1 GT ❌ Lost 82 runs Batting collapse, heavy defeat
2 MI ✅ Won 6 wickets Strong chase, top-order batting fired
3 KKR ❌ Lost 7 wickets Failed to defend moderate total
4 RR ✅ Won 5 wickets Good chase, balanced performance
5 PBKS ❌ Lost 6 wickets Close match, weak death bowling

Also Read: CSK vs SRH Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[LIVE] CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Update: Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Chepauk Stadium
Tags: chennai super kingsChennai weather todayChepauk Pitch ReportCSK vs SRHCSK Vs SRH Match Predictionhome-hero-pos-5IPL 2026ipl playoffsSunrisers Hyderabad

RELATED News

WWE Raw[May 18, 2026]: Roman Reigns Addresses Jacob Fatu Six Match Tornado Team Match And More | Check Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings, And Key Battles

Will Lionel Messi and Neymar Play the FIFA World Cup 2026? Latest Updates on Argentina & Brazil Stars

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch KBFC vs FCG Live Match?

CSK vs SRH Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jose Mourinho To Real Madrid: Santiago Bernabeu Return Confirmed With Two Year Deal

LATEST NEWS

What Is Paytm’s Pocket Money? Here’s How Teenagers Without Bank Accounts Can Use UPI Independently

Rain Alert Across North India 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Dehradun, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Patna, Chandigarh and Shimla Likely To Get Showers

Air India Flights Disrupted at Mumbai Airport After AIASL Ground Staff Strike Over Wage Hike Demands, Over 15 Services Delayed

Nagpur’s Shweta Chopra, Founder of INDULGENCE Chocolates, Elevates Women’s Empowerment as Brand Goes Global at Cannes

Meet Your New Financial Assistant: OpenAI Rolls Out Finance Feature To Track Expense, Investments, And Saving

[LIVE] CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Update: Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Chepauk Stadium

Shah Rukh Khan Dug Up His Pet Dog’s Grave At 2 am, Brought Dead Body Home And Cried

Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film Release Date, Cast, Songs, Budget & Latest Update

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex, Nifty 50 End Flat On May 18; IT Stocks Rebound, Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Rising Crude Oil Prices

Leo Love Horoscope Today, 18 May 2026: Passion and Confidence Bring Exciting Romantic Moments

[LIVE] CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Update: Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Chepauk Stadium

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[LIVE] CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Update: Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Chepauk Stadium

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[LIVE] CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Update: Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Chepauk Stadium
[LIVE] CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Update: Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Chepauk Stadium
[LIVE] CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Update: Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Chepauk Stadium
[LIVE] CSK vs SRH Chennai Weather Update: Today IPL 2026 Match: Rain Chances, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction, Playoffs Scenario & Pitch Conditions at Chepauk Stadium

QUICK LINKS