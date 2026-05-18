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Home > World News > US-Iran Tensions Explode Again As Trump Hints At Fresh Iran Strike Within Days; Israel Says Chances Are ‘50-50’

US-Iran Tensions Explode Again As Trump Hints At Fresh Iran Strike Within Days; Israel Says Chances Are ‘50-50’

Fresh fears of a new US-Iran conflict are growing as reports suggest President Donald Trump could decide within days whether to resume strikes on Iran.

Iran-US strikes might resume again soon (Image: AI-generated)
Iran-US strikes might resume again soon (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 15:34 IST

Fresh concerns are rising over whether the United States could resume military action against Iran within the next two days as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to deepen. The growing uncertainty comes after reports suggested that US President Donald Trump has still not decided whether to restart strikes against Iran nearly a week after calling Tehran’s latest proposal in negotiations “totally unacceptable.” The latest US-Iran developments have started intense speculation among global observers, especially after political analysts and military officials warned that diplomacy may be reaching a deadlock. Mohamad Elmasry, professor of Media Studies at the Doha Institute of Graduate Studies, said the United States could possibly resume its war on Iran “in the next day or two” as frustration grows inside the Trump administration.

Israeli officials say chances of renewed conflict stand at ‘50-50’ as military readiness increases

Reports say that, according to Israeli officials, the chances of renewed US-Iran fighting in the coming days currently stand at “50-50.” The officials said both Israel and the United States have already intensified military preparations in case Trump decides to authorize fresh strikes. Reports said coordination talks are taking place at the highest levels between the Israeli military and the Mossad intelligence agency. Israeli officials also claimed the military has reached peak operational readiness for another phase of conflict if diplomacy completely collapses.

Fueling speculation further, Trump posted a cryptic message overnight on his Truth Social platform. The US president shared an image of himself aboard a ship in stormy seas with the caption: “It was the calm before the storm.” The post immediately sparked debate over whether Trump was signaling possible military action as US-Iran tensions continue escalating over nuclear demands, sanctions and regional security.

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Despite the rising tensions, Israeli assessments reportedly suggest Trump may still avoid launching a full-scale military campaign aimed at toppling the Iranian regime. Officials said the US president appears cautious about entering a prolonged conflict in the Middle East.

“He won’t do now what he didn’t do for 42 days. He’s stuck,” Israeli officials reportedly said while discussing Trump’s position on the US-Iran standoff, as per reports. 

As per reports, the officials further claimed that Iran has already restored parts of its missile capabilities despite earlier military damage. “Iran has restored some of its missile capabilities. Iran is not willing to accept Trump’s conditions and give up its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions and receiving billions of dollars. Iran paid a heavy price for its ideology and still believes in it. In retrospect, the assassination of Ali Khamenei did not lead to the collapse of the regime, and the Iranian government proved stable, entrenched and capable of quickly recovering from the elimination of its leaders and rebuilding its chain of command,” the officials said.

Because of this, Israeli assessments suggest Trump may instead approve more limited military operations targeting Iranian infrastructure rather than a broader war.

Possible strikes on bridges, oil routes and Strait of Hormuz operations discussed amid growing election pressure in US

According to reports, one possible US-Iran military option could involve limited strikes on Iranian power stations and bridges. Trump is also reportedly considering whether to authorize ground operations, though officials said he remains worried about being dragged into a larger regional war. Reports suggested that if ground action is approved, possible missions could include attempts to retrieve enriched uranium stored deep underground or taking control of Kharg Island, one of Iran’s major oil export hubs. Another option reportedly under discussion is restarting “Operation Freedom” to rescue ships stranded near the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials also said economic pressure on Iran is expected to continue and may intensify through sanctions and maritime restrictions. At the same time, analysts believe Iran may try to prolong any future US-Iran conflict beyond the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 11, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Trump, however, is reportedly eager to avoid a prolonged war before the global tournament begins.

Also Read: ‘Won’t Be Anything Left Of Them’: Trump Says ‘Clock Is Ticking’ As Iran Faces Fresh Threats

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US-Iran Tensions Explode Again As Trump Hints At Fresh Iran Strike Within Days; Israel Says Chances Are ‘50-50’
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US-Iran Tensions Explode Again As Trump Hints At Fresh Iran Strike Within Days; Israel Says Chances Are ‘50-50’

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US-Iran Tensions Explode Again As Trump Hints At Fresh Iran Strike Within Days; Israel Says Chances Are ‘50-50’
US-Iran Tensions Explode Again As Trump Hints At Fresh Iran Strike Within Days; Israel Says Chances Are ‘50-50’
US-Iran Tensions Explode Again As Trump Hints At Fresh Iran Strike Within Days; Israel Says Chances Are ‘50-50’
US-Iran Tensions Explode Again As Trump Hints At Fresh Iran Strike Within Days; Israel Says Chances Are ‘50-50’

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