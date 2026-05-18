Gold, Silver Prices Today (18 May, 2026): Gold Near ₹15,700, Silver Remains Volatile; Check 24K, 22K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

If you’ve been checking gold and silver rates almost every day lately, you’re definitely not alone. From jewellers and retail buyers to investors looking for safe-haven assets, many are closely tracking bullion prices after both gold and silver saw massive swings over the past week.
Silver, in particular, has remained extremely volatile after recently crossing the ₹3 lakh per kilogram mark before witnessing sharp fluctuations again. Gold prices too are reacting to multiple global triggers — from crude oil prices and US Treasury yields to the weakening rupee and ongoing uncertainty around Iran-US developments.
As markets prepare for Monday’s trading session, here’s a closer look at the latest gold and silver prices across major Indian cities and what could move bullion prices next.
Gold prices in India today
Gold prices in India rose on global inflation concerns and persistent safe-haven buying.
As of May 18:
24K gold price in India: ₹15,692 per gram
22K gold price in India: ₹14,384 per gram
18K gold prices also remained firm amid volatile bullion sentiment
Gold Prices In Major Indian Cities
|City
|24K Gold Price (Per Gram)
|22K Gold Price (Per Gram)
|Delhi
|₹15,707
|₹14,399
|Mumbai
|₹15,692
|₹14,384
|Kolkata
|₹15,692
|₹14,384
|Chennai
|₹16,090
|₹14,749
(Source: Good Returns)
Chennai has once again found its place among the costlier markets for buyers of gold in comparison to many northern and western cities.
Silver prices continue to gyrate
Silver prices also remained highly volatile after witnessing massive movement over the past few sessions.
The white metal had recently crossed the ₹3 lakh per kilogram level before correcting again.
As of today:
Silver price in India: Around ₹2,79,900 per kilogram
Silver 925 rate: Around ₹2,75,000 per kilogram
Unlike gold, silver prices are also affected by industrial use and investment demand, making it more sensitive to global economic trends.
|City
|Silver 999 Price (Per 10 Grams)
|Delhi
|₹2,799
|Mumbai
|₹2,799
|Kolkata
|₹2,799
|Chennai
|₹2,899
(Source: Good Returns)
Silver prices in Chennai continued to trade higher than in most major cities.
Why gold and silver prices are becoming more volatile
The current bullion volatility is not being driven by just one factor.
There are several global and domestic triggers pushing prices almost simultaneously at the moment:
- Crude oil prices went up
- The rupee weakens against US dollar
- Inflation concerns
- Geopolitical uncertainty
- Global interest rate expectations
- Changing investor risk appetite
That’s why both gold and silver are witnessing larger-than-usual daily price swings compared to normal market conditions.
Also Read: Stock Market Outlook For Today: Can Nifty Cross 23,800 Or Will Rising Crude and Weak Rupee Pressure Dalal Street Again?
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and chief sub-editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.