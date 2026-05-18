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Home > Business News > Gold, Silver Prices Today (18 May, 2026): Gold Near ₹15,700, Silver Remains Volatile; Check 24K, 22K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Today (18 May, 2026): Gold Near ₹15,700, Silver Remains Volatile; Check 24K, 22K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices continued to witness sharp volatility in the domestic market as investors tracked global uncertainty, crude oil prices and currency movement. The weakness in the Indian rupee and uncertainty around Iran-US peace talks are making bullion traders anxious ahead of Monday’s session. While inflation worries support gold prices, a stronger US dollar could limit further upside in international bullion prices.

Gold, Silver Prices Today, 18 May: Gold Near ₹15,700, Silver Volatile; Check 24K, 22K Gold And Silver Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Prices Today, 18 May: Gold Near ₹15,700, Silver Volatile; Check 24K, 22K Gold And Silver Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 08:19 IST

If you’ve been checking gold and silver rates almost every day lately, you’re definitely not alone. From jewellers and retail buyers to investors looking for safe-haven assets, many are closely tracking bullion prices after both gold and silver saw massive swings over the past week.

Silver, in particular, has remained extremely volatile after recently crossing the ₹3 lakh per kilogram mark before witnessing sharp fluctuations again. Gold prices too are reacting to multiple global triggers — from crude oil prices and US Treasury yields to the weakening rupee and ongoing uncertainty around Iran-US developments.

As markets prepare for Monday’s trading session, here’s a closer look at the latest gold and silver prices across major Indian cities and what could move bullion prices next.

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Gold prices in India today

Gold prices in India rose on global inflation concerns and persistent safe-haven buying.

As of May 18:

24K gold price in India: ₹15,692 per gram
22K gold price in India: ₹14,384 per gram
18K gold prices also remained firm amid volatile bullion sentiment

Gold Prices In Major Indian Cities

City 24K Gold Price (Per Gram) 22K Gold Price (Per Gram)
Delhi ₹15,707 ₹14,399
Mumbai ₹15,692 ₹14,384
Kolkata ₹15,692 ₹14,384
Chennai ₹16,090 ₹14,749

(Source: Good Returns)

Chennai has once again found its place among the costlier markets for buyers of gold in comparison to many northern and western cities.

Silver prices continue to gyrate

Silver prices also remained highly volatile after witnessing massive movement over the past few sessions.

The white metal had recently crossed the ₹3 lakh per kilogram level before correcting again.

As of today:

Silver price in India: Around ₹2,79,900 per kilogram
Silver 925 rate: Around ₹2,75,000 per kilogram

Unlike gold, silver prices are also affected by industrial use and investment demand, making it more sensitive to global economic trends.

City Silver 999 Price (Per 10 Grams)
Delhi ₹2,799
Mumbai ₹2,799
Kolkata ₹2,799
Chennai ₹2,899

(Source: Good Returns)

Silver prices in Chennai continued to trade higher than in most major cities.

Why gold and silver prices are becoming more volatile

The current bullion volatility is not being driven by just one factor.

There are several global and domestic triggers pushing prices almost simultaneously at the moment:

  • Crude oil prices went up
  • The rupee weakens against US dollar
  • Inflation concerns
  • Geopolitical uncertainty
  • Global interest rate expectations
  • Changing investor risk appetite

That’s why both gold and silver are witnessing larger-than-usual daily price swings compared to normal market conditions.

Also Read: Stock Market Outlook For Today: Can Nifty Cross 23,800 Or Will Rising Crude and Weak Rupee Pressure Dalal Street Again?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Gold, Silver Prices Today (18 May, 2026): Gold Near ₹15,700, Silver Remains Volatile; Check 24K, 22K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata
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Gold, Silver Prices Today (18 May, 2026): Gold Near ₹15,700, Silver Remains Volatile; Check 24K, 22K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Prices Today (18 May, 2026): Gold Near ₹15,700, Silver Remains Volatile; Check 24K, 22K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Prices Today (18 May, 2026): Gold Near ₹15,700, Silver Remains Volatile; Check 24K, 22K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata
Gold, Silver Prices Today (18 May, 2026): Gold Near ₹15,700, Silver Remains Volatile; Check 24K, 22K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

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