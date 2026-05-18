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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between PBKS vs RCB And DC vs RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between PBKS vs RCB And DC vs RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

Get the complete results of yesterday IPL 2026 matches. Check who won between PBKS vs RCB and DC vs RR along with top scorers and man of the match awards.

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between PBKS vs RCB And DC vs RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More (Image Source: X)
IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between PBKS vs RCB And DC vs RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-18 08:58 IST

The double header on Sunday in the Indian Premier League 2026 proved truly rampant in the points table, resulting in huge excitement. First, the afternoon encounter Match 61 established Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Punjab Kings at the picturesque Dharamshala stadium. In the later night encounter, Match 62, the Delhi Capitals faced the Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both these games proved to be explosively high-scoring with fantastic bowling spells and all-time big moments which had cricket fans watching completely to their heart’s content. 

PBKS vs RCB And DC vs RR: Match Results And All You Need to Know

Match Details Category Match 61: PBKS Vs RCB Match 62: DC Vs RR
Match Winner Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 23 runs Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
First Innings Score RCB 222/4 in 20 overs RR 193/8 in 20 overs
Second Innings Score PBKS 199/8 in 20 overs DC 197/5 in 19.2 overs
Top Scorers Venkatesh Iyer 73 runs, Virat Kohli 58 runs KL Rahul 56 runs, Dhruv Jurel 53 runs
Best Bowlers Rasikh Salam 3/36, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/38 Mitchell Starc 4/40, Lungi Ngidi 2/24
Man Of The Match Venkatesh Iyer Mitchell Starc

Match 61: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure Comprehensive Victory Over Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to officially qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs after delivering a clinical all-round performance against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala. Sent in to bat first, RCB posted a massive total of 222 for 4 on the board. The legendary Virat Kohli continued his spectacular, prolific form by smashing a fluent 58 runs off just 37 balls. He stitched a crucial 76-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who contributed a rapid 45 runs. 

Chasing a highly demanding target of 223, the Punjab Kings got off to a disastrous start. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced immediate magic, swinging the new ball brilliantly to dismiss both openers, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, inside the powerplay. Rasikh Salam then struck in quick succession to remove skipper Shreyas Iyer for just 1 run, leaving PBKS reeling at 19 for 3. Although middle-order star Shashank Singh launched a furious counterattack by scoring a sensational 56 runs off 27 balls and Marcus Stoinis chipped in with a gritty 37, the target proved way too far out of reach. Punjab Kings eventually finished their quota of 20 overs at 199 for 8, handing RCB a massive 23-run victory.

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Match 62: Delhi Capitals Dent Rajasthan Royals Playoff Hopes With Dominant Chase

In the high-stakes evening encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals successfully chased down a highly competitive total to secure a thrilling five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, Delhi Capitals restricted the dangerous Rajasthan batting lineup to 193 for 8. 

Delhi Capitals began their massive chase with absolute intent as the opening pair completely dominated the powerplay overs. Making only his third appearance of the season, young Abishek Porel played an incredibly fluent knock, scoring a brilliant 51 runs off just 31 deliveries. At the other end, captain KL Rahul bounced back into elite form with a highly composed 56 runs off 42 balls, guiding the team through a magnificent 105-run opening partnership. Axar scored a blazing, unbeaten 34 runs off 18 deliveries, while Ashutosh Sharma smashed a rapid 18 runs off just 5 balls to comfortably wrap up the spectacular chase with four balls remaining.

Also Read: How Can DC Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After 5-Wicket Win Over RR? Explained

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IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between PBKS vs RCB And DC vs RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More
Tags: DC Vs RR Result YesterdayDelhi CapitalsIPL 2026 playoffskl rahulMan Of The Match IPLMatch 61 Match 62 HighlightsMitchell StarcPBKS Vs RCB Resultpunjab kingsrajasthan royalsRoyal Challengers BengaluruTop Scorers Yesterday MatchVenkatesh Iyer

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IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between PBKS vs RCB And DC vs RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More
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IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between PBKS vs RCB And DC vs RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More
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