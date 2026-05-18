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Home > Education News > JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheets To Be Released Soon: Check Answer Key Date, Objection Process

JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheets To Be Released Soon: Check Answer Key Date, Objection Process

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to release the response sheets and provisional answer keys for JEE Advanced 2026.

JEE Advanced 2026
JEE Advanced 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-05-18 08:55 IST

IIT Roorkee is going to publish the response sheets along with the provisional answer keys for JEE Advanced 2026 on May 25. Candidates, who appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, will be able to access the documents on the official website of JEE Advanced. The entrance examination was held for admission to the undergraduate engineering programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country. The provisional answer key will allow the students to check their recorded responses and estimate their probable scores before the announcement of the final results.

How Can Candidates Check JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheets

To view the response sheets and answer keys, candidates will have to log in to the official JEE Advanced portal using their registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number or password. The candidates answers during the entrance exam will be shown on the response sheet. By using the provisional answer key to check their responses, students can estimate their tentative scores and assess if they will be qualified to proceed to the next phase of the admissions process.

When Is the JEE Advanced 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected to Release

As per the official schedule issued by IIT Roorkee, the provisional answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be available on May 25 together with the response sheets. The answer key will help candidates understand how their performance is likely to be translated into scores and ranks, so it is an important document for them. It will also help the students in spotting any possible inconsistencies in the answers provided by the examination authority.

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Will IIT Roorkee open an objection window for JEE Advanced 2026

The provisional answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be released on May 25 together with the response sheets, according to the official schedule issued by IIT Roorkee. The answer key is an important document for candidates, as it will help them understand how their performance is likely to translate into scores and ranks. It will also help the students in identifying any possible discrepancies in the answers provided by the examination authority.

Will JEE Objection Window Be Launched By IIT Roorkee

Candidates will be allowed to challenge the responses on the provisional answer key after it has been released by IIT Roorkee. If a candidate notices an inconsistency or thinks any answer has been marked wrongly, they are free to object within the allotted time.

The complaints that have been filed by the candidates will be examined by subject experts. Suppose the review of these objections warrants a correction; it will be reflected in the final answer key. During the review process, only valid objections with the corresponding explanations or proof are most likely to be considered. IIT Roorkee is anticipated to release the final answer key after the objection review process has been completed.

What after the final answer key is released

It is anticipated that the JEE Advanced 2026 results will be released after the final answer key is made public. The admission of students to IITs and other participating institutes will be based on the final marks scored by them in JEE Advanced. Rank lists will also be prepared on the basis of the candidates’ performance in the exam. Students must keep checking JEE Advanced official website for updates on dates for filing objections, the release of the final answer key, and the result announcement. The release of the response sheet and answer key is considered one of the important stages of the JEE Advanced admissions process as it provides applicants with insight into their performance before the official results are announced.

Also Read: OJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet for UG, PG at odishajee.com, Check Objection Window Last Date, How to Apply, Fees

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JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheets To Be Released Soon: Check Answer Key Date, Objection Process

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JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheets To Be Released Soon: Check Answer Key Date, Objection Process

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JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheets To Be Released Soon: Check Answer Key Date, Objection Process

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JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheets To Be Released Soon: Check Answer Key Date, Objection Process
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