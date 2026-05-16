CBSE’s Language Policy Rollout: 3 Languages Mandatory For Classes 9, 10 From 2026; 2 Must Be Indian

The biggest structural shift brought about by the CBSE with regard to their language policy is that learning three languages has become compulsory for students in Class 9 and 10 as of the academic year beginning in 2026-27. As per the CBSE language policy framework launched as per the guidelines laid down in the NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023, it can be said that students of secondary classes will henceforth be required to learn three languages denoted as R1, R2, and R3 from 1st July 2026 as per the CBSE circular released on 15th May 2026. The revised CBSE framework requires at least two out of the three languages selected by the students to be native languages of India.

New three-language formula to become compulsory from July 2026

According to reports, in its official notification, CBSE said the revised language structure was introduced after reviewing the recently released NCERT syllabus for Classes 9 and 10 for the academic session 2026-27. The board stated that although the current academic year had already started in April 2026, a gradual and transitional implementation process would be followed to help schools adjust smoothly.

Under the updated CBSE language scheme, students who wish to study a foreign language can do so only if the other two selected languages are native Indian languages. The board also clarified that foreign languages may additionally be studied as a fourth optional language by students interested in learning extra subjects. CBSE has instructed all affiliated schools to carefully study the revised curriculum goals, competencies and learning outcomes connected to language education before implementation begins next year.

Revised structure linked to NEP 2020 and new curriculum framework

As per reports, the CBSE circular highlighted that the changes are directly aligned with the objectives of NEP 2020 and NCF-SE 2023, both of which place strong emphasis on multilingual education and strengthening Indian languages in school education.

According to CBSE, there is around 75 to 80 per cent overlap in important language skills between middle-stage and secondary-stage learning. These include reading comprehension, grammar, oral communication and writing abilities. Because new textbooks for R3 languages are still under preparation, CBSE said students in Classes 9 and 10 during the 2026-27 session will temporarily use Class 6 R3 textbooks of their selected language.

Schools asked to use local literature and supplementary material

Reports say that, apart from textbooks, CBSE has also asked schools to include local and state-level literary material for language learning. Schools may use poems, short stories, fiction works and other regional literature to strengthen students’ understanding of their selected languages.

The board said detailed guidelines regarding the selection and classroom use of such supplementary materials will be issued before June 15, 2026. CBSE believes this approach will help students connect more deeply with Indian languages and regional cultures while also improving communication skills. The circular also noted that the Class 6 R3 textbooks in 19 scheduled Indian languages will be made available to schools before July 1, 2026.

Flexible teacher arrangements allowed during transition phase

According to CBSE, some schools may face challenges in providing competent teachers for the native Indian languages in the early stages of implementation. The following provisions have been made by the board to overcome this challenge.

Some of the provisions are inter-school teacher resource-sharing in Sahodaya school clusters, hybrid learning assistance, and hiring retired language teachers or competent postgraduate teachers wherever necessary.

Also Read: Kerala Board SSLC Result 2026 Expected Shortly at keralaresults.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Result Date, Time, and Steps to Download Marksheet