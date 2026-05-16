US, Israel To Strike Iran Next Week? Fears Of Full-Blown War Rise With No Deal In Sight

Military officials from the United States and Israel are reportedly preparing potential targets for strikes on Iran that could come as early as next week, according to a CNN report. The development comes amid growing indications that diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran may be reaching a dead end. A senior Israeli official told Channel 12 that Jerusalem is now preparing for what could be an imminent resumption of conflict with Iran. “The Americans understand that negotiations with Iran are going nowhere,” the report said.

It further added, “We are preparing for days to weeks of [renewed] fighting and waiting for Trump’s final decision. We will know more in 24 hours.”

Trump’s China Visit Yields Nothing On Iran

The developments followed US President Donald Trump’s recent visit to China, a trip that has sparked increasing concern among insiders who believe diplomatic momentum with Iran has stalled, raising fears of a deeper confrontation.

As he departed Beijing, Trump intensified pressure on Tehran by warning of possible strikes on critical infrastructure if Iran refuses to abandon its nuclear programme.

Before the visit, sections of the Iranian press had speculated that China might step into a stronger mediating role or push the United States toward concessions related to the Strait of Hormuz and the wider regional conflict.

However, statements released by China after the summit largely focused on preserving stability in global trade and ensuring uninterrupted shipping flows. The messaging reinforced a growing perception in Tehran that Beijing would ultimately prioritise its own economic and strategic interests over direct involvement in the Iran crisis.

Trump Says US, China Agree Iran ‘Can’t Have Nuclear Weapons’

Part of the disappointment in Iran also appears tied to signs that Trump saw limited value in seeking China’s assistance on the issue. At the same time, Beijing has shown little willingness to intervene in a meaningful way unless its own strategic or economic interests face direct risk.

During his three-day state visit to China, Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed the ongoing West Asia conflict along with broader regional issues.

According to Trump, both Washington and Beijing are aligned on two major points, that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons and that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open.

“United States and China have agreed that Iran can’t have nuclear weapons,” Trump said, while also stressing the importance of maintaining open maritime routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

‘They Will Be Laughing No Longer’: Trump Escalates Rhetoric

Trump also escalated his rhetoric against Tehran in a Truth Social post on Sunday, declaring that Iran would soon stop “laughing” at the United States as his administration continued working on a peace proposal framework with Tehran.

“For 47 years the Iranians have been ‘tapping’ us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests, and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors, and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country. They will be laughing no longer!” Trump wrote.

Also Read: Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates