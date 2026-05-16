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Home > World News > Xi Jinping Told Trump That US Is A Declining Nation. Here’s How He Reacted

Xi Jinping Told Trump That US Is A Declining Nation. Here’s How He Reacted

US President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping was right when he called the United States a 'declining nation, blamed it entirely on the previous Biden's administration.

US President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping was right when he called the United States a 'declining nation, blamed it entirely on the previous Biden's administration. Photo: ANI
US President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping was right when he called the United States a 'declining nation, blamed it entirely on the previous Biden's administration. Photo: ANI

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 01:47 IST

US President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping was right when he called the United States a ‘declining nation,’ Commenting on US-China relations, but blamed it entirely on the previous administration.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said, ‘When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration.’

Trump Blames Biden Administration For America’s Decline

He claimed the US had ‘suffered immeasurably with open borders, high taxes, transgender for everybody, men in women’s sports, Diversity-Equity-Inclusion (DEI), horrible trade deals, rampant crime, and so much more!’.

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Trump also said the country has witnessed ‘an incredible rise’ in the first 16 months of his presidency. He highlighted strong stock market performance and 401(k)s, military successes, improving economic conditions, and what he called a growing job market.

Trump Highlights Economic Growth And Military Successes

Trump also spoke about what he called a military win, stronger ties with Venezuela, and the ‘military decimation’ of Iran.

He said, ‘President Xi was not referring to the incredible rise that the United States has displayed to the world during the 16 spectacular months of the Trump Administration.’ Trump added, ‘Two years ago, we were, in fact, a nation in decline. On that, I fully agree with President Xi!’

Trump Says US-China Relations Could Become Stronger

According to Trump, the situation has now changed completely. He said, ‘But now, the United States is the hottest nation anywhere in the world, and hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!’.

Trump further claimed that trillions of dollars in foreign investments are entering the US economy. He also praised his administration for removing DEI-related policies and said Xi had congratulated him for the administration’s ‘tremendous successes’ achieved within a short span of time.

Also Read: Is Strait Of Hormuz Open Or Closed? Iran Foreign Minister Reveals Status Amid US War

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Xi Jinping Told Trump That US Is A Declining Nation. Here’s How He Reacted
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Xi Jinping Told Trump That US Is A Declining Nation. Here’s How He Reacted

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Xi Jinping Told Trump That US Is A Declining Nation. Here’s How He Reacted
Xi Jinping Told Trump That US Is A Declining Nation. Here’s How He Reacted
Xi Jinping Told Trump That US Is A Declining Nation. Here’s How He Reacted
Xi Jinping Told Trump That US Is A Declining Nation. Here’s How He Reacted

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