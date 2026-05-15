Bengaluru–Mumbai Train Update: New SMVT–Lokmanya Tilak Service Launched to Make Travel Easier and Less Crowded

Travellers going between Bengaluru and Mumbai are going to get some relief. Indian Railways has said yes to a direct bi-weekly express train service on this busy route. This decision comes because a lot of people want to travel the trains that are already running are too crowded and the schedules are getting messed up on the Udyaan Express. The new train service, Train No. 16553/16554 SMVT Bengaluru–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Bi-Weekly Express wants to make it easier for people to travel between Bengaluru, which’s a big tech hub and Mumbai which is the financial capital of India. The people in charge of the railways think this is an idea because it will help make long-distance travel better and reduce the number of people on this very busy route.

Train Timings and Weekly Schedule Confirmed by Railways

The people who work for the railways say that this new express train will run twice a week from both Bengaluru and Mumbai. From SMVT Bengaluru the train will leave every Tuesday and Saturday at 8:35 pm. It will get to Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 8:40 pm the next day. When it comes back the train will leave Mumbai every Wednesday and Sunday at 11:15 pm. It will get to Bengaluru at around 10:30 pm the next day. They made this schedule so that people can travel at night. It will be good for people who work and have to travel between these two cities for business or personal reasons.

Key Route Map Includes Major Karnataka and Maharashtra Stations

This train will go on a route and stop at many important stations in Karnataka and Maharashtra. The people in charge think that this will help a lot of people from areas because the train will stop at so many places. At the time it will also help spread out the number of people on the trains especially on the parts of the route that are very crowded during peak travel days.

Route And Stations Covered

During the journey, the train will halt at several important stations across Karnataka and Maharashtra, including:

Sampige Road

Davanagere

Hubballi

Dharwad

Belagavi

Miraj

Sangli

Karad

Satara

Lonand

Pune

Lonavala

Karjat

Kalyan

Thane

Aim: Reduce Overcrowding on Udyaan Express and Existing Services

The reason they are introducing this new train is to help with the overcrowding on the Udyaan Express. This train has been having a time taking all the people who want to travel and it has been cancelled or delayed a lot. The people who work for the railways say that this new bi-weekly service will give people another option to travel directly which will help reduce the crowds during peak travel days. However some experts think that while this new service will help with the number of people it may not make the trip much faster which is still 23 hours between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Faster Connectivity Plans and Vande Bharat Sleeper in Focus

While this new express train is a thing for now people are still talking about how to make the trip between Bengaluru and Mumbai faster. The people who work for the railways and some experts think that we need to find long-term solutions, like high-speed trains for this route. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi recently said that they are thinking about making some of the trains into Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. This new kind of train is expected to come out and it could be a big change for long-distance train travel, in India making it faster more comfortable and modern.