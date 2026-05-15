Karnataka Fuel Prices Today (15 May 2026): Petrol-Diesel Rates Rise In Bangalore, Mysuru, Mangalore, Hubballi, Belagavi, Davanagere, Ballari, Shivamogga and More: Check Latest Rates Here

Karnataka Fuel Prices Remain Above ₹100 in Several Cities as Daily Petrol and Diesel Revisions Continue Fuel prices across Karnataka continue to remain a key concern for commuters, businesses and transport operators as petrol prices stay above ₹100 per litre in many major cities. Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Davanagere, Ballari, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi and Tumakuru are among the important cities witnessing steady fuel rates amid global crude oil fluctuations and state taxes. According to the latest reports, the average petrol price in Karnataka is around ₹103 to ₹106 per litre, while diesel prices are ranging between ₹91 and ₹94 per litre depending on the city and transportation costs. Fuel prices are revised every day at 6 AM under India’s dynamic fuel pricing system.
Bengaluru Fuel Prices
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Petrol Price: ₹106.21 per litre
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Diesel Price: ₹93.98 per litre
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Being a major IT and start-up hub, fuel demand remains consistently high in the city.
Mysuru Fuel Prices.
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Petrol Price: ₹103.50 per litre
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Diesel Price: ₹93.56 per litre
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Fuel demand increases during weekends and festival tourism seasons.
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The city remains one of Karnataka’s important cultural and tourism centres.
Mangaluru Fuel Prices
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Petrol Price: ₹103.80 per litre
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Diesel Price: ₹91.90 per litre
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Mangaluru benefits from coastal connectivity and port-related transportation activities.
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Fuel demand is high because of logistics, fishing industries and tourism.
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The city is also important for petroleum refining and export activities.
Hubballi Fuel Prices
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Petrol Price:₹103.40 per litre
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Diesel Price: ₹91.45 per litre
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Hubballi is a major commercial and transportation hub in North Karnataka.
Belagavi Fuel Prices
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Petrol Price: Around ₹102.95 per litre
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Diesel Price: Around ₹91.05 per litre
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The city plays an important role in Karnataka’s manufacturing and trade sector.
Davanagere Fuel Prices
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Petrol Price: Around ₹103.20 per litre
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Diesel Price: Around ₹91.30 per litre
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The city is known for educational institutions and commercial activity.
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Fuel usage remains important for farming sectors nearby.
Ballari Fuel Prices
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Petrol Price: Around ₹104.05 per litre
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Diesel Price: Around ₹92.19 per litre
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Ballari remains one of Karnataka’s major mining and industrial districts.
Shivamogga Fuel Prices
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Petrol Price: Around ₹103.60 per litre
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Diesel Price: Around ₹91.70 per litre
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Shivamogga sees steady fuel demand because of agriculture and regional tourism.
Kalaburagi Fuel Prices
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Petrol Price: Around ₹103.10 per litre
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Diesel Price: Around ₹91.20 per litre
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Fuel demand is influenced by highway transport and agricultural activity.
Tumakuru Fuel Prices
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Petrol Price: Around ₹103.25 per litre
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Diesel Price: Around ₹91.35 per litre
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Tumakuru has become a growing industrial and manufacturing near Bengaluru.
Why Fuel Prices Change Daily in Karnataka
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International crude oil prices
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Rupee-Dollar exchange rate
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Transportation and freight costs
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Dealer commissions
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Karnataka state VAT and taxes
Important Information About Karnataka Fuel Prices
- Karnataka is one of the states in India that uses a lot of fuel. This is because many people are moving to cities and buying vehicles.
- Bengaluru has a lot of vehicles in fact millions of them are registered. They need a lot of fuel to run.
- The cost of fuel is going up. This can make transport more expensive. It can also make food and other things we buy every day more expensive.
- The people who know about these things think that fuel prices may go up and down depending on what’s happening with oil in other countries and if there are problems, between countries. Karnataka and its fuel consumption is something we should think about with the fuel prices rising.
Saniya Siddique is a skilled Content Writer with a background in Journalism. Specializes in creating engaging, accurate, and audience-focused content, with expertise in news writing, digital media, and writing trendy articles on buzz and entertainment.