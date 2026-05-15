Karnataka Fuel Prices Today (15 May 2026): Petrol-Diesel Rates Rise In Bangalore, Mysuru, Mangalore, Hubballi, Belagavi, Davanagere, Ballari, Shivamogga and More: Check Latest Rates Here

Karnataka Fuel Prices Remain Above ₹100 in Several Cities as Daily Petrol and Diesel Revisions Continue Fuel prices across Karnataka continue to remain a key concern for commuters, businesses and transport operators as petrol prices stay above ₹100 per litre in many major cities. Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Davanagere, Ballari, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi and Tumakuru are among the important cities witnessing steady fuel rates amid global crude oil fluctuations and state taxes. According to the latest reports, the average petrol price in Karnataka is around ₹103 to ₹106 per litre, while diesel prices are ranging between ₹91 and ₹94 per litre depending on the city and transportation costs. Fuel prices are revised every day at 6 AM under India’s dynamic fuel pricing system.

Bengaluru Fuel Prices

Mysuru Fuel Prices.

Petrol Price: ₹103.50 per litre

Diesel Price: ₹93.56 per litre

Fuel demand increases during weekends and festival tourism seasons.

The city remains one of Karnataka’s important cultural and tourism centres.

Mangaluru Fuel Prices

Petrol Price: ₹103.80 per litre

Diesel Price: ₹91.90 per litre

Mangaluru benefits from coastal connectivity and port-related transportation activities.

Fuel demand is high because of logistics, fishing industries and tourism.

The city is also important for petroleum refining and export activities.

Hubballi Fuel Prices

Petrol Price:₹103.40 per litre

Diesel Price: ₹91.45 per litre

Hubballi is a major commercial and transportation hub in North Karnataka.

Belagavi Fuel Prices

Petrol Price: Around ₹102.95 per litre

Diesel Price: Around ₹91.05 per litre

The city plays an important role in Karnataka’s manufacturing and trade sector.

Davanagere Fuel Prices

Petrol Price: Around ₹103.20 per litre

Diesel Price: Around ₹91.30 per litre

The city is known for educational institutions and commercial activity.

Fuel usage remains important for farming sectors nearby.

Ballari Fuel Prices

Petrol Price: Around ₹104.05 per litre

Diesel Price: Around ₹92.19 per litre

Ballari remains one of Karnataka’s major mining and industrial districts.

Shivamogga Fuel Prices

Petrol Price: Around ₹103.60 per litre

Diesel Price: Around ₹91.70 per litre

Shivamogga sees steady fuel demand because of agriculture and regional tourism.

Kalaburagi Fuel Prices

Petrol Price: Around ₹103.10 per litre

Diesel Price: Around ₹91.20 per litre

Fuel demand is influenced by highway transport and agricultural activity.

Tumakuru Fuel Prices

Petrol Price: Around ₹103.25 per litre

Diesel Price: Around ₹91.35 per litre

Tumakuru has become a growing industrial and manufacturing near Bengaluru.

Why Fuel Prices Change Daily in Karnataka

International crude oil prices

Rupee-Dollar exchange rate

Transportation and freight costs

Dealer commissions

Karnataka state VAT and taxes

Important Information About Karnataka Fuel Prices

Karnataka is one of the states in India that uses a lot of fuel. This is because many people are moving to cities and buying vehicles.

Bengaluru has a lot of vehicles in fact millions of them are registered. They need a lot of fuel to run.

The cost of fuel is going up. This can make transport more expensive. It can also make food and other things we buy every day more expensive.

The people who know about these things think that fuel prices may go up and down depending on what’s happening with oil in other countries and if there are problems, between countries. Karnataka and its fuel consumption is something we should think about with the fuel prices rising.