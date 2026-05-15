FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Announces 26-Men Squad; Romeo Lavia Misses Out| Check France And Japan Full Rosters

The football world is buzzing with absolute excitement as Belgium, France and Japan officially announced their final squads for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday, May 15. With the massive global tournament scheduled to take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the respective national football associations have finalised their absolute best rosters. These massive announcements officially set the stage for these powerful footballing nations to properly prepare and battle for ultimate international football glory in this expanded forty-eight-team competition.

Belgium Squad for FIFA World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers Lammens, Penders, Courtois Defenders Debast, De Winter, De Cuyper, Theate, Ngoy, Seys, Castagne, Mechele, Meunier Midfielders And Forwards Doku, Onana, De Ketelaere, Tielemans, Fernandez Pardo, Saelemaekers, Moreira, Lukebakio, Trossard, Raskin, Lukaku, De Bruyne, Vanaken, Witsel

FIFA World Cup 2026 Squads: Didier Deschamps Announces Star-Studded France Squad

Everyone in the football world is fired up after France and Japan finally dropped their 26-man squads for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. France made their announcement on Thursday, May 14, and Japan followed up on Friday, May 15. With the tournament kicking off from June 11 to July 19, and stretching across the US, Canada, and Mexico, coaches Didier Deschamps and Hajime Moriyasu have locked in what they think are their strongest lineups. Both teams unveiled their rosters during big press conferences in Paris and Tokyo, gearing up for a shot at international glory in this massive 48-team World Cup.

Goalkeepers Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser Defenders Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano Midfielders N Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire Emery Forwards Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram

Camavinga, Chevalier, and More: Major Absentees For The French National Team

While the selected roster looks incredibly formidable, several prominent names are surprisingly missing from the final travel list. Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier failed to make the cut due to strict performance metrics and recent fitness criteria established by the coaching staff. Other notable exclusions include Tottenham Hotspur striker Randal Kolo Muani, Lens winger Florian Thauvin and veteran forward Antoine Griezmann. The management heavily emphasised that recent club playing time, overall match fitness, and tactical suitability played a highly crucial role in making these extremely difficult selection decisions.

Japan Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026

Position Category Selected Players Goalkeepers Zion Suzuki, Daiya Maekawa, Keisuke Osako Defenders Yuto Nagatomo, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hiroki Ito, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki Midfielders Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Ao Tanaka, Kaishu Sano, Takefusa Kubo, Yuito Suzuki Forwards Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Ayase Ueda, Keito Nakamura, Kento Shiogai, Keisuke Goto

Kaoru Mitoma Misses Out Due To Injury

Japanese football fans are crushed as Kaoru Mitoma won’t make it. The Brighton winger tore up his hamstring during a match against Wolves, and the timing couldn’t be worse. With just weeks left until the squad announcement, the national medical team checked him out and said, ” There’s no way he’ll be ready for the tournament. Manager Hajime Moriyasu was pretty open about his disappointment, calling Mitoma’s absence a huge blow for their attack and the whole team plan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which players are Selected For Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana are among the premier midfielders selected to completely dominate the centre of the pitch for the Belgian national squad.

Who Is The Head Coach Of The French National Football Team?

Didier Deschamps is the current head coach of France, and he will officially step down after the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Why Was Kaoru Mitoma Left Out Of The Japan Squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Kaoru Mitoma was excluded because he recently suffered a severe hamstring injury while playing in the Premier League and cannot recover in time for the matches.

Which Teams Will France Face In The Group Stage?

France is placed in Group I and will actively compete against Senegal, Iraq and Norway during the initial stage of the global competition.

Why Was Eduardo Camavinga Left Out Of The France Squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The prominent Real Madrid midfielder was excluded because he did not meet the strict sporting performance criteria and recent physical fitness levels demanded by manager Didier Deschamps and his coaching staff ahead of the highly competitive global tournament.

Also Read – FIFA World Cup 2026: From Iran to Curacao — List of All 48 Participating Nations | Group-Wise Details And All You Need to Know