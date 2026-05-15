Mohammedan vs Mumbai City ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MSC vs MCFC Live Match?

Mohammedan vs Mumbai City ISL 2026 Live Streaming: Relegation-threatened Mohammedan Sporting Club will face an absolute do-or-die battle for their Indian Super League survival as they welcome title-chasing Mumbai City FC for a high-stakes clash in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 fixture at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday.

The Black and White Brigade are fighting for survival and will look to leverage their home support to orchestrate a massive upset to stay afloat, knowing that anything less than a win will confirm their relegation. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC arrive aiming for a clinical away performance and a move up to the second spot.

Mohammedan Sporting will aim to build on their recent performances following a challenging 1-3 defeat away to Kerala Blasters FC. Under the guidance of head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo, the Kolkata outfit has shown glimpses of attacking promise, but has struggled to find any consistent rhythm. Their fate hangs by the thinnest of threads, and the mathematical equation is absolute: if Mohammedan SC lose or draws, they are relegated. They have to win at any cost. A much-needed victory would take them to six points, desperately keeping their slim survival hopes alive ahead of the final run-in.

Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, travel to Kolkata hoping to bounce back from a frustrating 1-2 home defeat against East Bengal FC. Occupying seventh place with 19 points from 11 matches, Mumbai City FC will view this fixture as a prime opportunity to arrest a recent slide. The Islanders are remarkably winless in their last four league games (D2, L2), with their last victory coming nearly 40 days ago on April 5 against Odisha FC. However, a win on Friday would elevate them to 22 points, vaulting them straight back into second position and firming up their title credentials. The visitors will draw massive confidence from their away form, having collected 11 of their 19 points on the road.

Mohammedan vs Mumbai City Live Streaming ISL 2026

When will the Mohammedan vs Mumbai City ISL 2026 match take place?

The Mohammedan vs Mumbai City ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Friday, 15th May 2026.

When will the Mohammedan vs Mumbai City ISL 2026 match start?

The Mohammedan vs Mumbai City Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Friday, 15th May.

Where will the Mohammedan vs Mumbai City ISL 2026 match be played?

The Mohammedan vs Mumbai City ISL 2026 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch the Mohammedan vs Mumbai City ISL 2026 match in India?

The Mohammedan vs Mumbai City ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.

Mohammedan vs Mumbai City Predicted Lineups

Mohammedan Predicted Lineup: Subhajit Bhattacharya (GK), Hira Mondal, Gaurav Bora, Pukhrambam Meitei, Sajad Parray, Amarjit Singh, Lalremsanga Fanai, Mahitosh Roy, Tangva Ragui, Makan Chothe, Fardin Ali Molla

Mumbai City Predicted Lineup: Phurba Lachempa (GK), Akash Mishra, Nuno Reis, Bijay Chhetri, Valpuia, Lalnuntluanga, Joni Kauko, Noufal, Brandon Fernandes, Vikram Pratap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Where to buy Mohammedan vs Mumbai City, ISL 2026 tickets?

Fans can buy Mohammedan vs Mumbai City, ISL 2026 tickets on District app and website.

MSC vs MCFC: Mohammedan Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score May 10, 2026 Kerala Blasters Away Loss 1–3 Apr 26, 2026 SC Delhi Away Draw 2–2 Apr 21, 2026 Chennaiyin FC Away Draw 0–0 Apr 17, 2026 Odisha FC Away Draw 1–1 Apr 12, 2026 Inter Kashi FC Away Loss 0–1

MSC vs MCFC: Mumbai City Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score May 12, 2026 Inter Kashi FC Home Draw 0–0 May 9, 2026 FC Goa Away Draw 1–1 Apr 19, 2026 NorthEast United Away Win 1–0 Apr 12, 2026 Punjab FC Home Win 3–2 Apr 4, 2026 Jamshedpur FC Away Draw 1–1

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