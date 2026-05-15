Mamata Banerjee Drops Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as Chief Whip: Who Is the Veteran TMC Leader?

Mamata Banerjee has brought about a major reshuffle in the All India Trinamool Congress parliamentary leadership and removed Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar from the post of Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha and appointed Kalyan Banerjee as her successor. The move has sparked a heated political debate in West Bengal especially as Kakoli was considered one of Mamata Banerjee’s long-time loyalists and a trusted face in Parliament. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was appointed as the Trinamool Congress Chief Whip in August 2025 and served in the post for just about nine months before being replaced. Her sudden ouster is being viewed as more than a routine organisational reshuffle with political analysts seeing it as part of a bigger strategy by the TMC leadership to overhaul its parliamentary functioning and improve internal coordination after recent electoral setbacks in West Bengal.

Who Is Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar?

One of the most senior members of the All India Trinamool Congress, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has served several terms as the Lok Sabha representative for the Barasat seat in West Bengal. Prior to entering politics, she practiced medicine. Under Mamata Banerjee’s guidance, she advanced through the party’s ranks and became a well-known TMC parliamentary representative. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar gained notoriety over time for actively bringing up problems in Parliament pertaining to public welfare, women’s rights, and healthcare. She was able to secure a significant position inside the parliamentary structure of the Trinamool Congress thanks to her lengthy affiliation with the party and her steadfast devotion to its leadership. She was selected as the Trinamool Congress Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha in August 2025. This important role is in charge of organising MPs during parliamentary procedures and upholding party discipline. However, as part of a larger leadership change within the party in response to recent political and electoral issues in West Bengal, she was replaced by Kalyan Banerjee after holding the position for about nine months.

Why Was Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Removed as TMC Chief Whip?

As per sources, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has been sacked from his post of Trinamool Congress’ Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha as part of the larger organizational restructuring that Mamata Banerjee undertook in light of the electoral challenges that have emerged before the party in West Bengal. In light of the defeat that the TMC has experienced in the elections recently, this move by the party leadership seems to be aimed at reconsidering their approach towards politics both inside and outside parliament. This move by the Trinamool Congress party leadership, as seen by political analysts, is a step taken by the party in order to enhance their coordination regarding matters pertaining to legislations and also prepare for future internal and external political battles. This move by the party comes in light of the pressure that they have faced electorally and the steps they are taking to bounce back in the game. The selection of Kalyan Banerjee as the new chief whip of the TMC is also an indication of this strategy.

What’s the Public Reaction On This Announcement?

Discussions on the shift in the legislative leadership of the Trinamool Congress have gained traction on social media and in political circles, and the public’s response has been varied throughout West Bengal. Kalyan Banerjee’s nomination as the new Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha is seen by the party’s supporters as a bold and calculated move because they think his combative parliamentary approach will enable the TMC to more successfully oppose the opposition. However, given her extensive expertise and close ties to the party leadership, many have expressed astonishment at Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s dismissal from the position. The public’s reaction is still divided overall, but they are paying close attention to how this leadership change will affect the party’s performance and cohesiveness in the future.

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