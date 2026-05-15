CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Chennai Super Kings be Eliminated if They Lose Today’s IPL Match at Ekana Stadium?

LSG vs CSK: Lucknow Super Giants turn hosts as the Chennai Super Kings face the Rishabh Pant-led side at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. For the five-time champions, each game is crucial in the race to the playoffs, hanging by a thread. CSK has three games left, meaning that they can finish with a maximum of 18 points. However, a loss today could mean that they have to win both of their remaining games in the season. With the Lucknow weather forecasting light rains during the match, there could be even more challenges for the five-time champions as they aim to make it to the playoffs.

LSG vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenario

With all three results, that being loss, win, and even a no result being possible tonight, the Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenario will be impacted by tonight’s game. A loss tonight against LSG would mean that the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side have to win both of their final fixtures, realistically. Meanwhile, a win could massively increase the CSK’s playoff chances.

IPL 2026 Points Table Before LSG vs CSK

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 12 8 4 0 16 1.053 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 12 8 4 0 16 0.551 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 12 7 4 0 14 0.331 4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 12 6 4 1 13 0.355 5 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 11 6 5 0 12 0.185 6 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 11 4 6 1 9 -0.198 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if CSK lose against LSG

Chennai Super Kings come into this game on the back of impressive form. The five-time champions come into this game having won three games in a row. However, if they lose tonight against the Super Giants, it would mean that CSK will have 12 points in 12 games. That would mean that Ruturaj Gaikwad and his men would have to win both of their last two games to finish with 16 points.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if LSG vs CSK is washed out

The Lucknow weather forecast shows that there might be a spell of rain at Ekana Cricket Stadium. If tonight’s LSG vs CSK is washed out, then the Super Kings will have 13 points, and they will be able to finish with a maximum of 17 points, which should be enough to reach the playoffs. However, they would be under some pressure to win both games if rain abandons LSG vs CSK in Ekana.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario if CSK win against LSG

The best result for the Chennai Super Kings tonight would be to win the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants. Thankfully for the Super Kings, they are coming into this game on the back of three wins in a row. CSK has won their last three games while chasing the target. However, LSG’s last win came while defending a target at the same venue against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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