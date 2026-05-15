WWE SmackDown May 15, 2026: Cody Rhodes vs Gunther Build Headlines Full Match Card, Live Streaming, Timings And Key Battles

WWE Smackdown May 15, 2026: Friday Night SmackDown is back tonight, live from Columbia, South Carolina, at the Colonial Life Arena. The show lands right after all the drama from Backlash, and you can feel the excitement building as WWE gears up for two hours of non-stop action on the USA Network. Clash in Italy is coming fast, May 31 isn’t far away, so everyone on the blue brand knows they have to bring their A-game. Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion, is set to speak about his next title defence. And fans in Columbia have something special to look forward to: local favourite Trick Williams returns home as the United States Champion, and the cheers are bound to be extra loud for him tonight.

WWE SmackDown Matchcard: May 15, 2026

Scheduled Segment Or Match Participating WWE Superstars Undisputed WWE Championship Build Cody Rhodes And Gunther Hometown Celebration Segment Trick Williams Roster Status Update Jacob Fatu And Roman Reigns Featured Division Appearances Drew McIntyre Randy Orton Jade Cargill And Tiffany Stratton

Cody Rhodes And Gunther Focus On Road To Italy

Everything changes tonight on the way to Clash in Italy. Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion, is heading back into the ring. Last week, Paul Heyman didn’t just deliver a contract—he made sure Gunther got right up in Cody’s face, which cranked up the tension even more. Fans are buzzing about what comes next. With just sixteen days left before their big match in Turin, you can bet Cody’s gunning for a confrontation. He’s not just trying to hype the crowd. He wants to put Gunther in his place, right in front of everyone, before they finally settle things one-on-one.

Trick Williams Returns To His Columbia Hometown

The live crowd inside the Colonial Life Arena is fully prepared to erupt as United States Champion Trick Williams makes his triumphant return to Columbia, South Carolina. Fresh off an incredible victory where he successfully retained his championship against Sami Zayn during the Backlash event, the popular superstar is riding massive momentum. Hometown celebrations in professional wrestling almost always attract unexpected challengers, meaning fans should closely watch for any sudden interruptions as he addresses his incredibly loyal local supporters.

Where Is Roman Reigns Following The Vicious Backlash Assault?

Everyone tuning into SmackDown right now has one thing on their mind: Where is Roman Reigns, and how is he holding up after that vicious attack from Jacob Fatu at Backlash? He hasn’t said a single word since, and Paul Heyman keeps dodging any questions about his health. Fans are buzzing with theories, but nobody really knows what’s going on. Sure, Reigns isn’t officially on tonight’s lineup, but let’s be real, he’s not the kind of guy to ignore a blatant insult. If he shows up to get payback on the Bloodline tonight, you know people’ll be talking about it for the rest of the year.

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