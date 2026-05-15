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Home > Sports News > IPL Controversy: Arshdeep Singh Mocks PBKS Fans’ Financial Condition With Distasteful Humour; Punjab Kings Pacer Attracts More Trouble, Fans React

IPL Controversy: Arshdeep Singh Mocks PBKS Fans’ Financial Condition With Distasteful Humour; Punjab Kings Pacer Attracts More Trouble, Fans React

Following five consecutive defeats in IPL 2026, the immense frustration within the Punjab Kings camp is extremely visible. Arshdeep Singh, who is already marred with controversies, angrily shut down a critical fan on Snapchat who demanded the removal of the state name by brutally mocking his financial dependence on his parents.

IPL Controversy: Arshdeep Singh Mocks PBKS Fans’ Financial Condition With Distasteful Humour; Punjab Kings Pacer Attracts More Trouble, Fans React (Image Source: X)
IPL Controversy: Arshdeep Singh Mocks PBKS Fans’ Financial Condition With Distasteful Humour; Punjab Kings Pacer Attracts More Trouble, Fans React (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 16:48 IST

The pressure in this year’s IPL has really gotten to some of the big-name players. Take the Punjab Kings, for example, after dropping five games in a row, frustration is everywhere, both inside the team and out. Things hit a breaking point online when PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh, usually a pretty easygoing guy, snapped during a Snapchat exchange. A frustrated fan told him the team should drop “Punjab” from its name. Instead of brushing it off, Arshdeep clapped back with a pretty harsh comment about the fan’s financial status. That brutal comeback blew up all over social media. Moments like this just show how much the constant losing is weighing on these players; they’re feeling it, and it’s spilling out for everyone to see.

Arshdeep Singh Delivers A Savage Reality Check On Snapchat

The whole drama kicked off when a frustrated fan pinged Arshdeep on Snapchat. Tired of watching his team lose, the fan told him straight up—the franchise should drop Punjab from their name because, in his words, they kept letting down the local crowd. Most players might just brush off something like that, but not this guy. 

He aggressively questioned the actual contribution of the fan towards the state before delivering his ultimate brutal punchline. The bowler wrote back, asking what the individual had actually done for the state to feel so embarrassed. He further destroyed the critic by stating that people who still ask their families for money to buy chips and cold drinks are suddenly trying to give professional advice on whether a massive sports franchise should keep its name or not.

This sharp financial taunt immediately silenced the troll and became a massive talking point among the wider cricket community online.

Fans React To The Brutal Snapchat Exchange

As soon as the screenshot of this heated digital conversation surfaced on the internet, cricket supporters were completely divided into two distinct groups. A massive section of loyal fans immediately rushed to support the aggressive fast bowler, praising him for finally standing up against toxic social media behaviour. They actively argued that professional athletes constantly face unnecessary mental harassment and completely deserve the right to give savage replies when critics cross the line.

Conversely, another group of disappointed spectators criticised his digital actions, suggesting that the senior pacer should channel all his anger towards improving his bowling variations on the field rather than arguing with random teenagers online. This massive debate regarding player conduct and fan entitlement continues to dominate trending discussions across various social media platforms today.

Also Read – Virat Kohli Retirement: Did Gautam Gambhir Play a Role in Former Team India Captain’s Test Exit? Explosive Podcast Remarks Spark Massive Debate

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IPL Controversy: Arshdeep Singh Mocks PBKS Fans’ Financial Condition With Distasteful Humour; Punjab Kings Pacer Attracts More Trouble, Fans React
Tags: arshdeep singharshdeep singh angry replyarshdeep singh snapchat viralchips and cold drink commentcricket fan trollingfan trollingIndian Premier League 2026ipl 2026 pbks newspunjab kingspunjab kings losing streaksnapchat controversyviral cricket news

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IPL Controversy: Arshdeep Singh Mocks PBKS Fans’ Financial Condition With Distasteful Humour; Punjab Kings Pacer Attracts More Trouble, Fans React

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IPL Controversy: Arshdeep Singh Mocks PBKS Fans’ Financial Condition With Distasteful Humour; Punjab Kings Pacer Attracts More Trouble, Fans React

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IPL Controversy: Arshdeep Singh Mocks PBKS Fans’ Financial Condition With Distasteful Humour; Punjab Kings Pacer Attracts More Trouble, Fans React
IPL Controversy: Arshdeep Singh Mocks PBKS Fans’ Financial Condition With Distasteful Humour; Punjab Kings Pacer Attracts More Trouble, Fans React
IPL Controversy: Arshdeep Singh Mocks PBKS Fans’ Financial Condition With Distasteful Humour; Punjab Kings Pacer Attracts More Trouble, Fans React
IPL Controversy: Arshdeep Singh Mocks PBKS Fans’ Financial Condition With Distasteful Humour; Punjab Kings Pacer Attracts More Trouble, Fans React

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