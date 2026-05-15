Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi In India Amid US-Iran War: Here’s What He Discussed With EAM Jaishankar

Amid growing tensions in West Asia, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday said the Strait of Hormuz remains open for international shipping, except for vessels belonging to countries currently involved in conflict with Iran. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Araghchi described the situation in the region as “complicated” but stressed that Iran is still willing to support safe maritime movement through the crucial waterway.

Iran Assures Safe Passage for Neutral Ships

The Iranian minister said Tehran is prepared to assist ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit routes. He added that Iran hopes normal shipping operations will resume fully once regional hostilities come to an end. Araghchi also claimed that the strategic strait lies between Iran and Oman, asserting that there are no international waters in the passage.

Talks Held With India During BRICS Visit

Araghchi is currently in India to attend the 18th BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. During his visit, he held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on regional security, maritime stability and bilateral cooperation.

The Iranian foreign minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week. According to Araghchi, both India and Iran share similar concerns regarding the ongoing crisis in West Asia and are expected to remain in close coordination on issues linked to shipping and regional stability.

Sharp Remarks Against The United States

During the briefing, Araghchi criticized the United States, saying Iran has little trust in Washington. He alleged that the US turned towards diplomacy only after failing to achieve its objectives through military action.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global trade route, carrying a significant portion of the world’s oil supply. Any disruption in the region could have a major impact on international energy markets and shipping operations.

(Via ANI Inputs)

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