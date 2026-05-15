LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update human smuggling case indian politics Bhojshala abbas araghchi crude oil prices chatgpt F-16 hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Cricket news keir starmer OSSSC rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update human smuggling case indian politics Bhojshala abbas araghchi crude oil prices chatgpt F-16 hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Cricket news keir starmer OSSSC rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update human smuggling case indian politics Bhojshala abbas araghchi crude oil prices chatgpt F-16 hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Cricket news keir starmer OSSSC rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update human smuggling case indian politics Bhojshala abbas araghchi crude oil prices chatgpt F-16 hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Cricket news keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update human smuggling case indian politics Bhojshala abbas araghchi crude oil prices chatgpt F-16 hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Cricket news keir starmer OSSSC rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update human smuggling case indian politics Bhojshala abbas araghchi crude oil prices chatgpt F-16 hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Cricket news keir starmer OSSSC rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update human smuggling case indian politics Bhojshala abbas araghchi crude oil prices chatgpt F-16 hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Cricket news keir starmer OSSSC rg kar case bengaluru mumbai direct train update human smuggling case indian politics Bhojshala abbas araghchi crude oil prices chatgpt F-16 hantavirus AY 2026-27 Benghazi international flights Cricket news keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > From Data to Digital Trust: How Identityy, a treefe Technology Company Limited, is Redefining Identity Management in India

From Data to Digital Trust: How Identityy, a treefe Technology Company Limited, is Redefining Identity Management in India

From Data to Digital Trust: How Identityy, a treefe Technology Company Limited, is Redefining Identity Management in India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-15 18:04 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: As India rapidly moves toward a digitally connected future, the importance of secure digital identity and trusted online interaction is increasing across every sector. From creators and businesses to professionals and communities, users today are searching for platforms that prioritize authenticity, privacy, and meaningful engagement.

Addressing this growing need, Identityy A treefe technology company limited, is emerging as an AI-powered digital identity and social networking ecosystem focused on transforming how people manage their online presence.

You Might Be Interested In

Developed by Treefe Technology, the platform combines artificial intelligence, creator-focused tools, smart networking, and identity management into a unified digital experience.

Moving Beyond Traditional Social Media

Conventional social media platforms often face criticism around fake profiles, spam engagement, data misuse, and algorithm-driven visibility challenges. As users become more aware of digital privacy and online credibility, the demand for trust-based ecosystems continues to rise.

Identityy A treefe technology company limited is designed to address these concerns through:

  • Secure digital identity systems
  • AI-powered engagement tools
  • Personalized networking experiences
  • Community-driven interaction
  • Smarter creator visibility
  • User-focused privacy features

The platform aims to help users build authentic digital profiles while improving transparency and trust in online communication.

AI-Powered Technology for Smarter Experiences

One of the core strengths of Identityy A treefe technology company limited is its AI-powered ecosystem built around its intelligent engine, “Aindra.”

The platform offers:

  • AI-assisted content generation
  • Personalized user experiences
  • Smart creator tools
  • Faster content workflows
  • AI-driven engagement support

These tools are designed to help creators, entrepreneurs, influencers, and businesses manage their digital branding more efficiently while improving audience engagement.

Supporting India’s Creator and Startup Ecosystem

Identityy A treefe technology company limited is positioning itself as a homegrown Indian technology platform focused on empowering local creators and digital communities.

The platform is gaining attention among users looking for:

  • Better digital identity management
  • Creator-first networking
  • AI-driven social experiences
  • Trusted community engagement
  • Enhanced digital visibility

With a growing user ecosystem and increasing creator participation, Identityy A treefe technology company limited, continues expanding its presence within India’s technology and startup landscape.

Creator-Focused Networking Features

The platform follows a creator-first strategy by introducing features that support professional growth, collaboration, and networking.

Key features include:

  • AI-powered profile management
  • Enhanced messaging systems
  • Creator engagement tools
  • Smart networking communities
  • Digital growth optimization

Identityy A treefe technology company limited is also introducing “Expert Talk,” a feature that allows users to connect directly with experienced professionals through priority messaging and one-on-one sessions.

This initiative is expected to create opportunities for mentorship, collaboration, and professional learning inside the platform ecosystem.

Building a Safer Digital Environment

As digital identity becomes increasingly valuable, Identityy A treefe technology company limited, is focusing strongly on user safety, profile authenticity, and trusted communication.

Through AI-assisted moderation systems and identity-focused infrastructure, the platform aims to reduce fake engagement while offering users more control over their digital interactions.

The company’s vision aligns with the growing global focus on:

  • Digital privacy
  • Identity protection
  • AI-powered communication
  • Secure online communities
  • Transparent digital networking

The Future of Digital Identity Management

The rise of AI-powered social networking platforms marks a major shift in the future of online interaction. Identityy A treefe technology company limited is positioning itself within this evolving digital landscape by combining artificial intelligence with secure identity management and creator-focused networking.

With its focus on trust, innovation, and user empowerment, Identityy A treefe technology company limited, aims to contribute to the next generation of digital identity technology in India and beyond.

For more information, visit:
Official Website – identity.info

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Data to Digital Trust: How Identityy, a treefe Technology Company Limited, is Redefining Identity Management in India
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Who Are The 3 IPS Officers Suspended By Suvendu Adhikari In RG Kar Case? Ex-Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal Among Top Cops Facing Probe

Bengaluru–Mumbai Train Update: New SMVT–Lokmanya Tilak Service Launched to Make Travel Easier and Less Crowded

Mamata Banerjee Drops Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as Chief Whip: Who Is the Veteran TMC Leader?

No Namaz, Install Saraswati Idol In Bhojshala Temple: 5 Big Observations Of MP Court In Hindu-Muslim Dispute

From Scientist to Songwriter: Yojna Jain’s Journey Into Music, Poetry, and Meaningful Storytelling

LATEST NEWS

Will India Mediate US–Iran Conflict? Russia’s Big Appeal to PM Modi Sparks Global Debate

CSK IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Chennai Super Kings be Eliminated if They Lose Today’s IPL Match at Ekana Stadium?

From Data to Digital Trust: How Identityy, a treefe Technology Company Limited, is Redefining Identity Management in India

Karnataka Fuel Prices Today (15 May 2026): Petrol-Diesel Rates Rise In Bangalore, Mysuru, Mangalore, Hubballi, Belagavi, Davanagere, Ballari, Shivamogga and More: Check Latest Rates Here

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium Announces 26-Men Squad; Romeo Lavia Misses Out| Check France And Japan Full Rosters

How A 22-Year-Old Indian Made Millions By Running Human Smuggling Ring In New York

What Is Sphere Abu Dhabi? Las Vegas-Style Immersive Venue Coming to Yas Island

Mohammedan vs Mumbai City ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MSC vs MCFC Live Match?

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi In India Amid US-Iran War: Here’s What He Discussed With EAM Jaishankar

Dubai News: Ruler Sheikh Mohammed Inaugurates World’s Tallest Net-Positive Government Building, Boosting UAE’s Green Vision

From Data to Digital Trust: How Identityy, a treefe Technology Company Limited, is Redefining Identity Management in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Data to Digital Trust: How Identityy, a treefe Technology Company Limited, is Redefining Identity Management in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Data to Digital Trust: How Identityy, a treefe Technology Company Limited, is Redefining Identity Management in India
From Data to Digital Trust: How Identityy, a treefe Technology Company Limited, is Redefining Identity Management in India
From Data to Digital Trust: How Identityy, a treefe Technology Company Limited, is Redefining Identity Management in India
From Data to Digital Trust: How Identityy, a treefe Technology Company Limited, is Redefining Identity Management in India

QUICK LINKS