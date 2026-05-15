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Home > Business News > Income Tax Filing Season Begins: ITR-1 And ITR-4 Utilities Go Live For AY 2026-27; Key Dates And Important Documents You Need to Keep Ready

Income Tax Filing Season Begins: ITR-1 And ITR-4 Utilities Go Live For AY 2026-27; Key Dates And Important Documents You Need to Keep Ready

Income Tax Department has activated ITR-1 and ITR-4 utilities for AY 2026-27, enabling taxpayers to begin filing returns, understand eligibility, deadlines, and prepare required documents ahead of July 31 deadline.

Income Tax Filing (ITR) Begins, Here's What You Need To Know..(Pic: AI)
Income Tax Filing (ITR) Begins, Here's What You Need To Know..(Pic: AI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 12:18 IST

Your Annual Tax Filing Adventure Has Officially Begun: It’s that time of year in India again – and no, it’s not festival shopping season. The Income Tax Department has now officially turned on the Excel and online filing utilities for ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms for AY 2026-27, which means it’s time to file your income tax returns. For salaried professionals, freelancers, pensioners, students, and small business owners, it’s the time of year when Form 16s suddenly start looking far more useful than weekend plans. As the July 31 filing deadline slowly creeps closer, taxpayers have received the green signal to start uploading documents, frantically searching old folders for investment proofs, and praying their passwords still work. In other words, it’s that annual season in India when people rediscover deductions and experience mild financial panic.

Important ITR Filing Deadlines You Need To Know

Category Deadline Details
AY 2026-27 ITR Filing Deadline July 31, 2026 Applicable for salaried individuals, pensioners, students, freelancers, and taxpayers not requiring a tax audit
Tax Year 2026-27 Filing Deadline July 31, 2027 Corresponding filing deadline for Tax Year 2026-27

Available ITR Filing Methods

Filing Option Description
Offline Excel Utility Downloadable Excel-based ITR filing utility
Online Filing Utility Direct online filing through utility tools
Official Income Tax e-Filing Portal Filing through the government’s official tax portal

Income Tax Filing Season Begins As ITR-1, ITR-4 Utilities Go Live

The Income Tax Department has officially hit the “play” button on India’s annual tax-filing marathon. The department said on X on Friday, May 15, that utilities for ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms, both online and Excel, are now live on the official e-filing portal. Put simply, taxpayers can begin the yearly ritual of downloading forms, figuring out deductions, and trying to recollect where they stored their investment proofs. The department also said that utilities for other ITR forms will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks. So, if you still have tax paperwork gathering dust in a folder labeled “Important,” it’s finally time to deal with it.

Filing The ITR Right Way

Which Taxpayers Should Use ITR-1 (Sahaj)?

All in the name of “keep it simple,” ITR-1, or Sahaj, is the Income Tax Department’s answer to “well, that’s it, bye.” The return form is meant for resident individuals with a modest annual income of up to ₹50 lakh and comparatively straightforward income sources. In other words, if you earn through salary slips, pension income, one house property, bank interest from fixed deposits or savings accounts, or even a modest family pension, Sahaj is your tax season companion. Agricultural income up to ₹5,000 and long-term capital gains under Section 112A below ₹1.25 lakh can also fit into Sahaj, provided there are no carry-forward losses. Certain clubbed income of a spouse or minor child is also permitted. However, if your financial life resembles a complicated Netflix crime thriller with multiple properties, foreign income, or dramatic capital gains twists, Sahaj will politely show you the exit.

What Is ITR-4 (Sugam)?

ITR-4, or Sugam, is for taxpayers who believe in the phrase “less headache, more simplicity” under the presumptive taxation scheme. The form is designed for resident individuals, HUFs, and firms other than LLPs with annual income up to ₹50 lakh while opting for presumptive taxation under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE of the Income Tax Act. In plain English, Sugam is for small business owners, professionals, freelancers, consultants, shopkeepers, and transport operators who want to avoid the hassle of maintaining detailed books of accounts. Think of it as the tax department’s shortcut lane for smaller taxpayers. But despite its name literally meaning “easy,” taxpayers still need to be careful while declaring income, deductions, and taxes – because nothing ruins a peaceful evening faster than an unexpected income tax notice popping up in your inbox.

What Are The Most Important Document Needed To File ITR?

  • PAN Card (mandatory for filing ITR and financial transactions)
  • Aadhaar Card (required for e-verification and PAN linking)
  • Form 16 (for salaried individuals, contains salary and TDS details)
  • Bank statements or interest certificates (for savings and FD interest income)
  • Form 26AS and AIS (shows TDS, tax paid, and financial transactions)
  • Investment proofs for deductions (80C, 80D such as LIC, PPF, ELSS, health insurance, tuition fees)
  • Rent agreement (if claiming HRA exemption)
  • Home loan documents (interest and principal repayment certificates, if applicable)
  • Capital gains statements (from shares, mutual funds, or property sales)
  • Other income proofs (freelance invoices, business income records, foreign income details)

Read More: How the Petrol and Diesel Price Hike Is Set to Hit the Wallets of Delhi-NCR…

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Income Tax Filing Season Begins: ITR-1 And ITR-4 Utilities Go Live For AY 2026-27; Key Dates And Important Documents You Need to Keep Ready
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Income Tax Filing Season Begins: ITR-1 And ITR-4 Utilities Go Live For AY 2026-27; Key Dates And Important Documents You Need to Keep Ready
Income Tax Filing Season Begins: ITR-1 And ITR-4 Utilities Go Live For AY 2026-27; Key Dates And Important Documents You Need to Keep Ready
Income Tax Filing Season Begins: ITR-1 And ITR-4 Utilities Go Live For AY 2026-27; Key Dates And Important Documents You Need to Keep Ready
Income Tax Filing Season Begins: ITR-1 And ITR-4 Utilities Go Live For AY 2026-27; Key Dates And Important Documents You Need to Keep Ready

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