Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw & Undekha) To Release On Netflix In US Today — Check India Release Update

Fans of Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh have been eagerly waiting for the extended version of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and now the makers have finally unveiled a major update. On May 15, the much anticipated ‘Raw and Undekha’ action thriller is officially going on air as a Netflix premiere in the United States. The news caused a huge fan frenzy, as those who have been eager for more behind the scenes footage and more scenes have found plenty of excitement since the film’s theatrical release. The film has already created a lot of hype around the world, but Indians were taken aback to learn that it won’t be streaming on Netflix in India.

Netflix Confirms Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw & Undekha) Release

The news was confirmed by Netflix through its official social media handles, stating that Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw & Undekha) will start streaming in the USA from 15th May. The long version is said to run for almost 3 hours and 52 minutes, which is slightly longer than the theatrical cut that came out earlier. The new version contains a few missing scenes, more action and bigger storylines that were cut from the movies. The extended runtime is expected to offer fans more insight into the intense world that made the franchise popular among action fans, and the espionage driven story that ‘Hamza’ is famous for.







When And Where Will Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw & Undekha) Release On OTT In India?

The movie will also be available for streaming in other markets around the world, except in the United States, where it will be released on Amazon Prime Video. In India, however, OTT release will be a little longer because of the aforementioned issue. But according to reports, the ‘Raw & Undekha’ version will be available for streaming in India on JioHotstar rather than Netflix. The official Indian release date and time are still not out, but the expectations are honestly super high among the fans, because they want to relive that gritty universe Aditya Dhar has built. The hint about this surprise release already kicked off a bunch of reactions from audiences on social media platforms, sort of like everyone is celebrating it at once.

What Is So Special About Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw & Undekha)?

Ranveer Singh’s presence in the extended version as Hamza has left many fans in awe. The release has been dubbed a ‘perfect weekend binge’ by a bunch of users, and for others it was kind of, an honor to catch some unseen footage from the makers, you know. Online comments have also said that audiences are especially keen on the more dark, intense beats that were teased in the promotional images. The extended cut is, somehow, one of the most looked forward OTT releases of the month too, since the franchise has built a strong cult following on the back of stylish action, heartfelt emotional stories, and a larger than life spy drama.

Will There Be A Dhurandhar 3? What’s Cooking?

Meanwhile, rumours are quietly ramping up that the Dhurandhar franchise is heading into a third leg. Ever since the movie dropped, fans have been hoping for a sequel centered on Hamza, and that perilous world of Lyari. It might not be the end of Dhurandhar: The Revenge just yet, because the producer Jyoti Deshpande has recently confirmed that the franchise may not be finished. In an interview, she mentioned the team has ‘something up their sleeves’ and that fans are left brimming with enthusiasm about a possible surprise later this year, which could end up being a brand new Dhurandhar 3.

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