Kartavya On Netflix: Expected Release Date, Where To Watch, Cast And Latest OTT Updates

Saif Ali Khan is going back to the crime thriller type of movie with Kartavya. This is one of the talked about Hindi movies that will be on Netflix and other places in 2026. Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment are making this movie. People are already talking about it because they saw the trailer and the first pictures from the movie.

Fans of Saif Ali Khan are really excited because he is playing a police officer again in Kartavya. This movie is going to be very serious and emotional. Kartavya is about doing what is right. The pressure people feel from their family. The movie also looks at crime and corruption in the middle of India. The movie Kartavya with Saif Ali Khan is going to be a thriller release, for Netflix India this year.

When Will Kartavya Release On Netflix?

Kartavya is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 15, 2026.

The release date has been confirmed by Netflix’s official announcement and several entertainment platforms.

The movie will directly stream online and is expected to release globally for Netflix subscribers.

Where To Watch Kartavya Online?

Viewers can watch Kartavya exclusively on:

Netflix

Kartavya Storyline Explained

Kartavya is a crime drama centered around a police officer named Pawan Malik, played by Saif Ali Khan.

A police officer caught between duty and family safety

Rising criminal threats

Moral conflicts

Dangerous investigations

Kartavya Cast

The movie features a strong ensemble cast including:

Saif Ali Khan

Rasika Dugal

Sanjay Mishra

Zakir Hussain

Manish Chaudhari

Saurabh Dwivedi

The film is directed by Pulkit and produced under Shah Rukh Khan’s production banner.

Why Kartavya Is Getting Attention

The movie is trending online because:

Saif Ali Khan is returning in a serious cop role

Netflix is heavily promoting the film

The trailer received positive reactions

Fans expect a gritty and realistic crime thriller

Discussions on social media and Reddit also show growing audience interest in the film’s dark tone and investigative storyline.

Trailer Response And Early Buzz

The trailer reportedly shows:

Intense action scenes

Emotional family conflict

Corruption and crime networks

High-pressure police investigations

Many viewers compared the film’s atmosphere to popular Indian OTT crime dramas but praised the emotional depth shown in Saif Ali Khan’s performance.

Is Kartavya A Movie Or Web Series?

People say that Kartavya is a Netflix original crime drama film.

Kartavya is a Netflix original crime drama film.

Some places that show things online also call Kartavya a streaming project.

They do this because Kartavya has a story that is told in episodes like Kartavya is a Netflix original crime drama film, with parts.

Final Update

Kartavya seems like it will be a thriller movie on Netflix India in 2026. Saif Ali Khan is acting in it and Red Chillies Entertainment is making it so people are really excited.

The movie will be on Netflix on May 15 2026. Its, about a crime story thats all about duty being a good person and staying alive.