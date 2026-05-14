Donald Trump Invites Xi Jinping Chinese President to Washington As Both Leaders Signal Fresh Start

US President Donald Trump has extended a formal invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan for a reciprocal visit to the White House. During his address in Beijing, Trump praised the relationship between the United States and China, stating that citizens of both nations share a “deep sense of mutual respect.” He also expressed appreciation for the “magnificent welcome” he received at the start of his historic state visit. Reflecting on his discussions with President Xi, the 79-year-old leader described the talks as “extremely positive and constructive,” signaling a productive tone in their diplomatic engagement.

The warmth between the two leaders was further evident at a state banquet hosted by China, where Trump referred to Xi as “my friend” in his opening remarks. He also highlighted the long history of US–China relations, noting that ties between the two nations date back to the founding era of the United States, when early American traders arriving in China were referred to as “the new people.

A high-level summit is scheduled for September 24

”The scheduled date for the high-level summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is September 24. On this day, Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan are expected to visit the White House as part of a reciprocal diplomatic exchange. The date marks an important moment in US–China relations, as both leaders aim to engage in discussions focused on strengthening ties and improving cooperation between the two nations. Framing the modern partnership in a global context, Trump asserted that contemporary ties have evolved to become among “the most consequential” in the world. As he brought his speech to a close, the US President reaffirmed his desire for continued engagement by inviting Xi and his wife to Washington this coming September.



This promise of future hospitality followed a homecoming of sorts, as President Trump returned to China after nearly a decade. His arrival initiated a diplomatic encounter of intense global scrutiny, anchored by an exhibition of ceremonial grandeur at the Great Hall of the People.

Amidst the sprawling red-carpet reception, Chinese leader Xi Jinping greeted the US President with full military honors as the US national anthem echoed through the hall. The atmosphere was further enlivened by the high-spirited cheers of schoolchildren waving colourful pompoms -a meticulously choreographed display of warmth that served as a wholesome prelude to a summit focused on the weighty complexities of trade, technology, and Taiwan.



Xi Jinping Warns of “Profound Changes” in Global Order

As the two leaders moved into formal deliberations, Xi observed that the international community is currently navigating “profound changes.” He issued a poignant caution regarding the “Thucydides Trap,” the historical theory suggesting that friction between emerging and established powers often precipitates conflict.

Advocating for a relationship defined by stability, Xi asserted that Washington and Beijing must act as “partners, not rivals.” He noted that the two powers possess “more common interests than differences” as he called for a “new chapter” in their shared history.



Mirroring this optimistic sentiment, President Trump lauded his counterpart as a “great leader,” projecting that the bilateral bond would soon be “better than ever before.” Accompanied by a high-powered delegation of American corporate and technology titans, Trump emphasised their readiness to broaden trade and investment horizons within China.

Characterising the high-stakes meeting as “maybe the biggest ever,” he expressed firm confidence in the potential for these talks to fundamentally recalibrate the global economy. The engagement unfolded against a complex geopolitical backdrop, including the ongoing Iran conflict and escalating domestic pressure in Washington, where internal Republican Party debates over Middle Eastern military involvement continue to intensify.

(ANI)

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