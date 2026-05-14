Who Is Anmol Aka Pinky? Pakistan’s Cocaine Queen Busted, Video Of Her Getting VIP Treatment In Jail Sparks Row, Watch

PAKISTAN COCAINE VIRAL NEWS: Karachi’s ‘cocaine queen’ has been arrested by the authorities. Anmol, popularly known as ‘Pinky’, a drug trafficker, has been arrested in a joint operation by the police of Karachi and the federal police of Pakistan. It is reported that she had made extensive connections in multiple cities in Pakistan and even sold her brand of cocaine. As per The Tribune, Pinky’s alleged cocaine was sold using the marketing slogan “Queen Madam Pinky.” It is believed that Pinky’s network extended to other cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, among others.

Who is Anmol aka Pinky?

According to Aaj Tak, TV was born in Karachi in 1995. Born in Baloch Para, a part of the city. She got into the drug business at a young age, becoming friends with dealers, the outlet said.

It is stated that ‘Pinky’ escaped from home at the age of 14, according to ARY News. It is assumed that she wanted to be a model. She developed an entourage of influential people through dance parties, TV reported. These relationships would be crucial in the future establishment of her own drug syndicate.

According to the sources, ‘Pinky’ has been linked to the international cocaine trade and wed an international lawyer. That’s the time she made her choice to go into the black market operation. ‘Pinky’ then divorced the lawyer and is rumored to have married a police officer. Then she broadened her drug activities, using her brothers Nasir and Shaukat. She researched online about how to make cocaine as well.

It is alleged that during interrogation, Pinky stated that “there was no one in Pakistan who could produce such high-quality cocaine”. As per the claims made by Pinky in police interrogation, she produced two types of cocaine which were marketed as “white coke” and “golden category cocaine”.

Did Pink get VIP treatment in jail? Video sparks row

Pinky’s appearance in court to record a statement has gone viral. She was spotted walking without handcuffs, wearing sunglasses and carrying a water bottle, which is not in keeping with standard operating procedures. The video displays the investigating officer behind ‘Pinky’ guiding her.

Pakistan’s biggest alleged cocaine dealer Anmol alias Pinky arrested pic.twitter.com/h7xkvci2Nd — John Snow (@johnsnow3t4) May 14, 2026

The video also revealed that Anmol, identified as wearing a blue T-shirt and violet palazzo pants, was escorted into court by a police officer who has been criticised for not wearing handcuffs.

India Today reports that the police chief of Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, has instructed an investigation into the incident. A statement from the office of AIG Azad Khan quoted by Dawn said that he has left no stone unturned in seeking a detailed report from the South DIG about the incident and has instructed an inquiry into the responsibility of the concerned officers.

ALSO READ: ‘If You Have Sex With Your Daughter….’: Pakistan Maulana’s Disgusting Remarks Spark Outrage | Watch Viral Video