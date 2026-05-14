Anthropic Rolls Out New Legal AI Tools: Legal Research, Document Management, And Specialised Legal Support For Law Firms

Anthropic, an artificial intelligence firm, announced on Tuesday an extended suite of services for lawyers using its Claude AI assistant, including tools for specialized legal issues and access to other legal research and AI products.

Anthropic, based in San Francisco, announced that the release enables law firms and other Claude customers to securely connect with third-party platforms such as Thomson Reuters for legal research, document management, and other services. It stated that the new features would be offered to existing Claude customers.

The new Anthropic release builds on plug-ins for Claude Cowork that the company announced in late January, sparking a major selloff by investors of U.S. and European data analytics, professional services and software companies.

Anthropic said Claude customers would now have access to Thomson Reuters’ Westlaw Primary Law database of court records and other documents and its Practical Law legal practice guides.

Legal Research Integration

Thomson Reuters also announced the integration of its Westlaw-enabled AI platform CoCounsel with Claude on Tuesday, saying the connection will allow Claude users to access CoCounsel’s “fiduciary grade” legal research tools directly.

“We are actively building integrations that connect general-purpose AI to professional environments, ensuring that wherever lawyers are working, the full power of CoCounsel Legal is available to them,” Thomson Reuters Chief Technology Officer Joel Hron said in a statement.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Thomson Reuters TRI.TO is the parent of Reuters.

Anthropic said another connection with AI startup Harvey will bring that company’s legal assistant into Claude, including supporting general legal inquiries.

Users of Claude for legal will also be able to connect directly with content management platform Box BOX.N, cloud-based electronic discovery platform Everlaw and software company DocuSign DOCU.O, Anthropic said.

“We’re seeing an incredible uptick in adoption of AI in the legal industry,” Mark Pike, associate general counsel at Anthropic, told Reuters. A recent webinar focused on how legal teams use Claude drew more than 20,000 registrations, he said.

Anthropic said Tuesday’s release includes 12 new legal practice plug-ins including “commercial counsel,” “employment counsel,” “litigation associate” and “law student.” It said the new tools can be deployed directly inside Anthropic’s Cowork or embedded into a firm’s own systems. (Agency)