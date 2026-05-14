Realme Buds Air8 Pro and Watch S5 To Debut Soon: AI-Powered Features And Massive Battery Life, Check All Specs And Launch Date

Chinese tech manufacturing company Realme is expanding its portfolio in tech wearables. The company has confirmed the India launch of Realme Buds Air8 Pro and Realme Watch S5. These new gadgets will be launched on 22nd May alongside Realme 16T 5G. The company has also unveiled the key highlights of the earbuds and smartwatch. Both devices will be launched in two different shades.

Realme Buds Air8 Pro: Features and Specifications

The upcoming earbuds from the Chinese giant will offer up to 55dB Ultra Depth Noise Cancellation which is the same as available in Realme Buds Air8. The upcoming device also features ANC that adjusts based on the surroundings, Dual DAC driver system for enhanced bass and clarity and AI call noise cancellation for voice calls.

To understand further, the Realme Buds Air8 was a great earbud under Rs 5,000 price segment with a well-rounded pair of ANC earbuds with warm and engaging sound, strong battery life, and justified its price.

Now with the Pro variant, Realme seems to be pushing things a higher notch. The addition of dual DAC drivers is a noteworthy upgrade, as it usually means better sound separation and richer audio output. If the Pro model is priced close to the Air8, it could easily become one of the most value-packed earbuds in the budget segment.

Realme Watch S5: Features and Specifications

The Realme Watch S5 is confirmed to come with over 110 sports modes and up to 20 days of battery life. That is a solid promise for fitness lovers who do not want to charge their smartwatch every few days.

The watch will also support fitness and activity tracking and will integrate with the broader Realme ecosystem. Design-wise, it features a circular dial and will be available in white or grey shades with matching bands. Built to match your everyday pace.

Powered to keep moving with 20-day battery life and 110 sports modes on the #realmeWatchS5.

Launching on 22nd May, 12PM. Know more:https://t.co/FGJ287lpjf pic.twitter.com/aMQlWDLWUi — realme (@realmeIndia) May 14, 2026





Realme says the Watch S5 is built for people with active lifestyles who want long battery backups without the hassle of frequent charging. A 20-day battery life, if it holds up in real-world use, would make this watch stand out in a very competitive smartwatch market.

What to Expect on May 22

The launch event is scheduled for May 22 at 12 PM IST. Realme is expected to announce pricing details for both devices on that day. For reference, the Realme Buds Air8 had launched in India at Rs 3,799, while the Buds Air7 Pro came in at Rs 4,999. The Buds Air8 Pro is likely to sit somewhere in that range.

For buyers already in the Realme ecosystem, both devices could be an easy and smart addition. Keep watching this space for live pricing and full hands-on coverage after the May 22 launch.