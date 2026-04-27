Realme C100x To Debut Soon: 8,000mAh Massive Battery, Android 16 OS, And Fast Charging, Check All Specs, Price And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme is gearing up for the launch of another budget lineup in India with the new C100x. The handset’s popped up on a European certification site, and now a bunch of leaks suggest that the India launch is coming soon after its global debut. If the rumours hold up, the company is aiming squarely at folks who need a sturdy, long-lasting phone on a tight budget.



The Battery Is The Real Star Of The Show



Let’s be honest. When most of us pick up a budget phone, the first thing we worry about is whether it’ll survive the day. Realme seems to have heard that concern loud and clear. The C100x is expected to pack a whopping 8,000mAh battery, the kind of capacity that could easily last two full days for most users. Whether you’re binge-watching videos on your commute, scrolling through Instagram at night, or on back-to-back video calls at work, this phone is built to keep going when others tap out.

And here’s the thing. A big battery doesn’t mean slow charging anymore. Realme is also expected to include 45W fast charging support, which means you won’t be stuck waiting all morning for your phone to top up.



What Does The Phone Actually Look Like?



Leaked images suggest a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a flat panel design and a classic waterdrop notch for the front camera. The bezels appear slightly chunky, and the back features a pill-shaped camera bump housing dual cameras along with an LED flash. It’s not trying to be flashy. It’s trying to be functional, and for this price range, that’s exactly the right call.



The phone is expected to come in two colour options: Deepblue Tide and Golden Coast, both names that sound far more exciting than the typical “midnight black” we’ve seen a hundred times before.



Software, RAM, And Storage Options



The C100x is expected to offer two storage configurations, 6GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. That’s a solid amount of room for apps, photos, and downloaded content. The phone is anticipated to ship with Android 16 running Realme UI 7.0 on top, one of the latest Android versions available right now, which is a welcome surprise at this price point.



One more detail that stands out. The device is also rumoured to support NFC, meaning you could use it for quick tap-to-pay transactions or easy device pairing. That’s a feature many phones at this price still skip, so if confirmed, it would give the C100x a real edge.



How Much Will It Cost In India?



This is where it gets interesting for the Indian buyer. The C100x is expected to be priced somewhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, firmly placing it in the entry-level segment. At that price, it goes head-to-head with popular names like Redmi, Poco, Infinix, Lava, and Motorola, all of whom are fighting hard for the same wallet.



Realme has a habit of surprising the budget market, and the C100x looks like another well-thought-out attempt. A phone this capable, with a massive battery, fast charging, NFC, and a fresh version of Android, at under Rs 15,000 would make a strong case for itself. There’s no official launch date yet, but given the certification sightings and the steady stream of leaks, an announcement doesn’t seem too far away.



Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 Review: Flagship-Level Performance, Rugged Durability, And 9,000mAh Battery — Is It Worth Buying?

