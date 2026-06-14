Haywood Mall Shooting: Multiple People Injured After Shots Fired In Greenville | Watch

A major law enforcement response was launched at Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, on Saturday after reports of shots being fired inside the shopping centre triggered panic among shoppers and employees. Authorities confirmed that multiple people were injured during the incident, with emergency medical teams responding to the scene as police worked to secure the mall and investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What Happened at Haywood Mall?

According to preliminary information, the shooting occurred after an altercation broke out at or near Haywood Mall, causing panic among shoppers and employees. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots before people began running for safety and seeking shelter inside stores. Emergency responders and law enforcement officers quickly arrived at the scene, secured the mall, and began evacuating affected areas.

What Authorities Have Confirmed So Far

Authorities later confirmed that multiple people were injured during the incident, though investigators are still working to determine the exact sequence of events and what led to the gunfire. Police have not yet released details regarding a possible motive or whether the individuals involved knew each other. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives review surveillance footage and interview witnesses.

The latest shooting comes amid heightened concerns over safety at and around Haywood Mall. The shopping centre has seen several law enforcement responses to disturbances and gun-related incidents in recent years, although investigators have not indicated any connection between those events and Saturday’s shooting.

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