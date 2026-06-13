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Home > Sports News > FIFA Orders Egypt To Remove Seven AFCON Icons From FIFA World Cup 2026 Jersey — Here’s Why

FIFA Orders Egypt To Remove Seven AFCON Icons From FIFA World Cup 2026 Jersey — Here’s Why

The governing body has stepped in with a strict wardrobe ruling that forces the Pharaohs to modify their iconic kit before playing Belgium.

FIFA Orders Egypt To Remove Seven AFCON Icons From World Cup 2026 Jersey- Here's Why. Photo X
FIFA Orders Egypt To Remove Seven AFCON Icons From World Cup 2026 Jersey- Here's Why. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 23:37 IST

Just as the global showpiece gets underway, the Egyptian National Football Team has been hit with an unexpected wardrobe dilemma. World football’s governing body, FIFA, has officially ordered the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) to remove the iconic seven stars proudly displayed above the team crest on their 2026 World Cup jerseys.

The directive has forced Egypt’s kit manufacturer, Puma, into a frantic race against time to alter the uniforms before the Pharaohs kick off their Group G campaign against Belgium.

The seven stars are a deeply embedded element of Egypt’s footballing identity, with each star representing one of their record-breaking seven Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles won in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, and 2010. While the Pharaohs stand as the most successful nation in African football history, FIFA’s strict equipment regulations explicitly draw the line at continental dominance.

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According to FIFA’s official uniform guidelines for its flagship tournament, stars placed above national team badges are exclusively reserved for nations that have won the FIFA World Cup. Because Egypt has never lifted the world title, they are legally prohibited from displaying their continental honors on the pitch.

The only historic exception to this rule remains Uruguay, who are permitted to wear four stars to commemorate their two World Cups and their 1924 and 1928 Olympic gold medals, which were organized under FIFA authority prior to the tournament’s inception.

The stars aren’t the only elements getting stripped from the Egyptian uniform. FIFA has also taken a firm stance against the team’s traditional gold-colored player names and numbers, citing television broadcast and officiating visibility concerns. The EFA has been ordered to change the font color to white to provide a sharper visual contrast against their famous red shirts.

The sudden ruling has sparked intense debate among supporters across Africa. Many argue that enforcing the rule diminishes the rich regional history and accomplishments of non-European and non-South American sides who have built legendary eras within their respective confederations.

Despite the off-field kit drama and logistical headache, the North African giants must quickly shift their focus to the pitch. Placed in a competitive Group G alongside heavyweights Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand, Egypt will have to hunt for their first-ever World Cup match victory wearing a heavily modified, starless jersey.

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FIFA Orders Egypt To Remove Seven AFCON Icons From FIFA World Cup 2026 Jersey — Here’s Why
Tags: egypt football uniform changesegypt seven stars removedegypt vs belgium world cup 2026egypt world cup jersey controversyfifa kit regulations 2026FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026puma egypt world cup kit modificationwhy egypt removed stars from jersey

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FIFA Orders Egypt To Remove Seven AFCON Icons From FIFA World Cup 2026 Jersey — Here’s Why

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FIFA Orders Egypt To Remove Seven AFCON Icons From FIFA World Cup 2026 Jersey — Here’s Why
FIFA Orders Egypt To Remove Seven AFCON Icons From FIFA World Cup 2026 Jersey — Here’s Why
FIFA Orders Egypt To Remove Seven AFCON Icons From FIFA World Cup 2026 Jersey — Here’s Why
FIFA Orders Egypt To Remove Seven AFCON Icons From FIFA World Cup 2026 Jersey — Here’s Why

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