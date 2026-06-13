How Much Does Elon Musk Earn Per Second? Inside World’s First Trillionaire’s $1.1 Trillion Fortune

ELON MUSK EARNINGS: The world’s first trillionaire is now in uncharted territory, as Elon Musk’s estimated net worth has passed the count of $1.1 trillion after the success of his public launch of SpaceX. The bulk of this stunning asset increase has been generated by his holdings in SpaceX, as well as in Tesla, xAI, Neuralink and other businesses. The one thing everyone’s asking is quite easy: So how much does Elon Musk make every second? Take Musk’s $1.1 trillion wealth and divide that by the number of seconds in a year (31,536,000) and that’s about $34,880 per second. That translates to:

$2.09 million per minute

$125.6 million per hour

$3.01 billion per day

$21.1 billion per week

$1.1 trillion per year

There is, however, an important distinction in mind: this isn’t salary.

Elon Musk’s earnings per second

Musk doesn’t get a paycheck of almost $35,000 per second. His fortune is largely tied up in the market value of his equity holdings in public and private companies which is prone to swings and turns. His net worth can only increase if the price of SpaceX or Tesla goes up. If they fall, billions can vanish as fast as they do.

Indeed, it’s been reported that Musk’s net worth rose by over $60 billion on the day of the historic IPO of SpaceX.

It also illustrates the gigantic number of a trillion dollars. For comparison, 1 trillion seconds ago humans existed around 30,000 BC. A trillion dollars is more than the total economy of most nations in the world and is a total wealth never accumulated by any one man.

The billionaire’s billion-billion-billion dollar fortune has sparked a new dialogue about wealth in the 21st century—either as a success story of entrepreneurship or an emblem of growing inequality. So far, the richest man in the world is making a profit of almost $35,000 a second, at least in theory.

World’s first trillionaire

Elon Musk on Friday became the world’s first trillionaire after shares in his SpaceX rocket company soared during the biggest-ever stock market debut. The Tesla and SpaceX founder comfortably locked up his place as the world’s richest with a combined net worth of $1.11tn (£828bn), the Bloomberg rich list shows.

The company, listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange $2.2tn rocket, telecommunications and artificial intelligence (AI) company came as it. The company initially planned to sell its stock at $135 a share, but trading was at $150 and briefly even higher by the time it opened. It was a demonstration of investor enthusiasm for potential business linked to space and companies connected to Musk.

SpaceX’s stock price ended at approximately $161 on Friday. SpaceX’s initial public offering (IPO) brought in $75bn of investment and investors and underwriters of the deal before the company’s stock went public on Friday. With a 42% stake in SpaceX, Musk has almost complete control over any decisions that the company makes. He is able to allocate the funds invested as he pleases.

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