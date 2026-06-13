SpaceX IPO: Can Elon Musk Really Build Cities On Mars? Experts Raise Red Flags

SpaceX IPO: Investor enthusiasm isn’t just about a record-breaking launch business but also Elon Musk’s grand vision for the future as SpaceX prepares for its much-anticipated Nasdaq debut. Musk’s dreams, from building cities on Mars to creating AI data centres in orbit, have made SpaceX one of the world’s most closely watched companies. SpaceX’s successes with reusable rockets and commercial space travel are well documented, but that doesn’t mean all of Musk’s high-flying dreams are based in today’s reality, several scientists and space experts caution. They indicate that the company’s long-term vision has significant engineering, biological and financial hurdles to overcome.

Most people would claim that SpaceX has revolutionised the world space industry. The company’s reusable Falcon rockets have cut the cost of launch and enabled a launch frequency that no competitor can match.

Engineer and Mars Society president Robert Zubrin congratulated the company on its achievements but challenged some of Musk’s more ambitious timelines. That’s real. SpaceX has done a lot. But Musk has a well-documented record of over-promising things that aren’t real,” Zubrin told AFP, citing the company’s history of missing major deadlines.

Through its development of reusable rockets, its high rate of launches, and its development of Starship, SpaceX has taken an unprecedented lead in the commercial space transportation market. But experts said there is still a massive difference between getting satellites into orbit and creating a settlement on Mars.

Red Flag: Colonising Mars Still a Long Way Off

One of the biggest issues raised by experts is Musk’s long-time dream of sending humans to Mars and eventually establishing a self-sustaining colony there.

The challenges are still overwhelming. Christian Bach, head of the Space Transportation Division at Germany’s Technical University of Dresden, said, “The simple answer is that I don’t see this as realistic at all.” He emphasised that even sending a small number of people to Mars during this century would be extraordinarily difficult because of unresolved technological and human health challenges, he said.

Long periods would require sophisticated life-support systems to recycle oxygen and water, according to experts. In addition, scientists are still studying the human body’s reaction to long-term exposure to deep-space radiation and low gravity.

Red Flag: Starship Alone Won’t Make Mars Missions Possible

Experts also warn that SpaceX’s Starship rocket, while critical, is only one part of a much larger picture.

Successful Mars missions would require a host of technologies that are not yet available at operational scale, Scott Hubbard, a former senior NASA official, told AFP.

One of these is orbital refuelling, an important part of SpaceX’s transportation plan to Mars. “That capability is something that is absolutely critical to their plans that has never been done before,” Hubbard said.

He was confident in SpaceX’s engineering but questioned the company’s timelines. “The thing is the schedule. They like to portray it that they can do it on their own, they cannot,” he added.

In the comments it is suggested that before large-scale Mars missions become feasible, partnerships with governments, space agencies and other organisations may be needed.

Red Flag: Orbital AI Data Centres May Not Be Sustainable

Musk has also discussed the potential for building AI data centres in space, in addition to exploring Mars. Analysts, however, are unconvinced by the business case.

Even if the technical challenges can be surmounted, space analyst Kathleen Curlee at Georgetown University told AFP that the economics remain a big problem. “If you do conquer all the technical hurdles, there’s still the economic aspect, and it’s just not financially reasonable at this point in time,” she said.

Zubrin was even more dismissive of the idea. This whole AI data centre in space thing is a fantasy. “This AI data centres in space thing is fiction. If you owned a company that could build ocean ships better than anyone else, you would say the place to do AI is in the middle of the ocean,” he told AFP.

What does this mean for investors?

While experts still question some of Musk’s most ambitious projections, they largely agree that SpaceX remains one of the most innovative companies in the world. It’s already redefined the industry with its leadership in reusable rockets, satellite launches and space infrastructure.

For investors, however, the debate highlights the very distinct realities between the practical, day-to-day operations of SpaceX and the further-reaching, futurist ambitions that remain a core component of the business. It would be natural for investors to now begin to ask, ‘Are these goals Musk envisions actually attainable in the near-term or do they remain squarely in the domain of science fiction?’

(With inputs from AFP)

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