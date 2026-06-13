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Home > Business News > ‘Navya Chakra’ Trailer Unveils a Dark Psychological World Ahead of June 26 Release

‘Navya Chakra’ Trailer Unveils a Dark Psychological World Ahead of June 26 Release

‘Navya Chakra’ Trailer Unveils a Dark Psychological World Ahead of June 26 Release

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-13 11:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: The makers of Navya Chakra have finally unveiled the official trailer of the much-awaited psychological thriller, offering audiences a deeper glimpse into the mysterious and unsettling world hinted at in the film’s first poster.

The trailer introduces viewers to a gripping investigation surrounding a series of brutal murders that appear to have no logical connection. As the mystery unfolds, law enforcement officers find themselves confronting a chilling conspiracy where the boundaries between reality, memory and human consciousness begin to blur.

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Packed with suspense, intense visuals and a dark atmospheric tone, the trailer creates an intriguing sense of unease from the very beginning. The narrative appears to revolve around a shadowy organization and the people who work for them, known as “PSYCON,” a concept that was first teased in the film’s promotional campaign with the line, “Welcome to the world of PSYCON… we live in a world shared with them.”

The trailer showcases powerful performances from the ensemble cast including Jitendra Boharaa, Tushar Kawale, Jessica Yadav, Pratiksha Singh, Kshitij Pawar, Sandhya Gemawat, Kailash Chaudhary and Sandeep Rawal. The characters appear to be caught in a dangerous web of psychological manipulation, hidden motives and unexplained crimes, adding layers of intrigue to the narrative.

Director Amit Dixit builds an eerie cinematic atmosphere through striking visuals, suspense-driven storytelling and intense investigative sequences. Cinematographer Jai Nandan complements the film’s psychological themes with moody frames and a dark visual palette that enhances the mystery surrounding the story.

The background score and music by Shubhro B emerge as one of the trailer’s highlights, amplifying the tension and emotional intensity of key moments. The haunting sound design further reinforces the film’s psychological-thriller identity.

Written by Rohit S. Yadav, who has also handled the story, screenplay and dialogues, Navya Chakra promises a narrative filled with twists, secrets and unexpected revelations. The film is produced by Amit Dixit, Ankita Goyal and Ayush Jain under First Film Studios LLP in association with Low Agers Production & Cine Arts, with Ajit Padwalkar serving as co-producer. Abhishek Dubey is the associate producer.

The trailer arrives after the film successfully overcame certification-related hurdles and title changes. Originally announced as Navagunjara and later Navya Gunjara, the project eventually received approval under the title Navya Chakra. Following multiple postponements, the psychological thriller is now officially scheduled to release in cinemas on June 26, 2026.

With its intriguing premise, mysterious visuals and psychological themes, the trailer has generated curiosity among thriller enthusiasts eager to uncover the secrets hidden within the world of PSYCON.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y11Zsw6DzZU

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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‘Navya Chakra’ Trailer Unveils a Dark Psychological World Ahead of June 26 Release
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‘Navya Chakra’ Trailer Unveils a Dark Psychological World Ahead of June 26 Release

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‘Navya Chakra’ Trailer Unveils a Dark Psychological World Ahead of June 26 Release
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