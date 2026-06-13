JoSAA 2026 Seat Allotment Result Out for Round 1; Check Key Dates, Fee Payment and Counselling Steps

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the result of Round 1 seat allotment for admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTI). Allotted candidates can check the result on the official JoSAA website. The result shows the allotted institute and programme allotted to candidates on the basis of their JEE Main or JEE Advanced rank, category and the choices made during the counselling. The release of the first seat allotment result brings a series of important formalities for candidates to complete in order to keep their seat allotted and secure a place in the following counselling rounds.

How to check JoSAA Round 1 result

Candidates can check their seat allotment result on the official JoSAA portal by logging in using their application number and password. After logging in, candidates will be able to see the allotted institute, programme and details of allotment in terms of seats being allotted to them in each category. Students must download and keep the allotment summary for future use. The result is the first step to initiating online reporting, which all candidates who secured a seat in round 1 are required to complete.

What is the JoSAA online reporting process

Candidates allotted a seat must complete online reporting within the stipulated time. This includes payment of the seat acceptance fee, uploading of documents, selection of any seat and answering the questions asked during verification.

Not completing the same within the time limit can lead to cancellation of the seat allotted. The fee for seat acceptance is Rs 30,000 for general category candidates and Rs 15,000 for candidates of any reserved category.

What do ‘freeze’, ‘float’ and ‘slide’ mean

Choosing any one of Freeze, Float and Slide is one of the most critical steps candidates have to take during counselling. The ‘Freeze’ option means that the candidate has no interest in considering any of the other seats allotted to them. They are happy with the allotted program and institute and do not want to attend subsequent counselling rounds.

Candidates can choose to float the allotted seat, which means that they have accepted the seat allotted, but they still want to consider a higher-preference seat in later counselling rounds. Candidates can select the ‘Slide’ option if they are happy with the allotted institute but want to get shifted to another seat in the same institute if it is allotted in any of the subsequent counselling rounds. Which option to choose depends on the rank of the candidate and their preferences and movement expected in subsequent counselling rounds.

When will JoSAA cutoff ranks be release

After the announcement of the Round 1 seat allotment, the JoSAA will now release opening and closing ranks of relevant institutes. These look-ins at admission trends can assist members in estimating the probability of admission in subsequent rounds of counselling. The opening and closing ranks will be announced for IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs for various categories and academic programmes. Students are able to obtain these cutoffs from the opening and closing rank segment of the JoSAA website.

What are the next JoSAA counselling dates

Men who were allotted seats in Round 1 will be asked to complete seat confirmation, fee payments, document upload and verification as part of online reporting from June 13. The next important phase in the counselling procedure will be the announcement of the Round 2 seat allotment result, due on June 30. Subsequent rounds of allotment will follow in July.

Officials recommend checking the official website regularly for updates, verification of documents and admissions announcements. With admissions into some of the most prestigious engineering institutes in India on the line, attendees are advised to review their choices with care before undertaking Freeze, Float or Slide and completing the admission procedure.

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