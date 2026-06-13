Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Leaks: Wider Display, Thinner Design, And Upgraded Features, Check All Specs And Launch Date

Samsung has not officially said a word about its next foldable phones. But the leaks have already done most of the talking. A new set of images surfaced on Weibo and social media this week, showing cover screen protectors for three upcoming devices side by side: the Galaxy Z Flip 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Together, they give the clearest picture yet of where Samsung is heading with its foldable lineup in 2026.

Well-known leaker IceUniverse shared an image on X showing the cover screen tempered glass for all three upcoming Samsung foldables. The Fold 8 Ultra looks noticeably massive sitting next to the Z Flip 8 and the standard Fold 8. That size difference alone says something important: the Ultra is not just a spec bump. It is a physically bigger device built for a different kind of user.

All three phones are expected at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, 2026, with production already reportedly underway. Supply chain reports suggest the event will be held in London this time, moving away from Samsung’s usual US-based venue.



The Fold 8 Finally Gets the Width It Needed



This is the change that longtime Fold users have been waiting for. The regular Galaxy Z Fold 8 appears noticeably wider than any previous Fold model. That matters more than it sounds. Samsung’s tall, narrow Fold design has been a compromise for years, making one-handed use on the outer display genuinely awkward and typing on it feel like an exercise in patience.

Based on the leaked cover screen dimensions, the Fold 8 now looks much closer to a normal smartphone when closed. Multiple leaks are pointing to the same story, with dummy units and One UI 9 assets all confirming a wider, thinner build with a larger cover screen. A Samsung employee was also reportedly spotted using the wider Fold 8 in public, which suggests real-world testing is already happening well ahead of the July launch.



The Ultra Is a Different Animal Altogether



The Fold 8 Ultra is not trying to be subtle. Leaked manufacturing molds reveal a substantially wider footprint and a significantly enlarged rear camera module. This is the kind of camera island that signals Samsung is serious about making the Ultra compete directly with the Galaxy S series Ultra phones on photography, not just on form factor novelty.

Accessory maker Thinborne published protective case images for all three foldables ahead of schedule, as third-party brands typically receive industrial design schematics months before official announcements. The cases show an extremely thin profile with a carbon fibre-textured finish, suggesting Samsung is prioritising a premium feel without adding unnecessary bulk.



The Flip 8 Keeps It Familiar With a Few Smart Upgrades



The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is not reinventing itself this year, and that is probably fine. The design stays close to the Flip 7, but the cover display grows to 4.1 inches and the inner screen stretches to 6.9 inches. The battery gets a bump to 4,300mAh, which has been a consistent complaint with previous Flip models.

The more interesting addition is Qi2 wireless charging support. Case renders show a circular ring on the lower half of the back panel, strongly hinting at MagSafe-style magnetic alignment. This would make the Flip 8 the first Samsung clamshell foldable to support the Qi2 standard, bringing it in line with where the broader Android ecosystem is heading on wireless charging.

All three devices are expected to ship with Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked is now less than six weeks away. The leaks have set expectations high, particularly for the Fold 8 Ultra. The only question left is whether the final product actually lives up to everything that has already been shown.

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