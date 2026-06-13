Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, June 13: Check Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, June 13: On Saturday, June 13, prices of petrol and diesel are unchanged in the major Indian cities, offering a brief relief to the consumers after fuel prices went up multiple times in the recent past few days. On May 25, OMCs revised petrol and diesel prices for the last time and hiked them by more than Rs 2.50 per liter. In total, OMCs have raised prices by around Rs 7.5 per liter each since May 15.

The pause in the adjustment of fuel prices is occurring in a tense international energy market environment. Crude oil prices have been very volatile due to the tension involving Iran and the worry about the potential blockage of the Strait of Hormuz (one of the most important passages of global oil shipment).

Petrol And Diesel Sales Rules Get Stricter by the Government

In order to prevent hoarding and disruption of supply, the government has temporarily barred industrial, commercial, and institutional users from purchasing petrol and diesel at retail fuel outlets and mandated that the requirement for fuel supply for such users would be fulfilled through bulk procurement channels.

The order, effective for 90 days, takes effect Friday. This is as per Motor Spirit & High-Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026 of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Under the new rules, diesel at retail outlets will only be sold directly into vehicle fuel tanks or Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO)-approved containers. Purchases have been restricted to 200 liters per day per customer or vehicle, and the resale of diesel purchased from retail outlets has been prohibited.

The government said the move was to ensure adequate availability of fuel to retail consumers and to prevent diversion of supplies amid rising global uncertainties.

Petrol Prices in Major Cities Today

Petrol prices remain unchanged in key cities on June 13.

City Petrol Price (Rs/Litre)

City Petrol Price (Rs/Litre) New Delhi 102.12 Mumbai 111.18 Kolkata 113.47 Chennai 107.87 Gurgaon 102.80 Noida 102.12 Bengaluru 110.89 Bhubaneswar 108.89 Chandigarh 101.54 Hyderabad 115.69 Jaipur 113.15 Lucknow 101.86 Patna 114.24 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49

Diesel Prices Today in Major Cities

Diesel rates also remained steady on Saturday.

City Diesel Price (Rs/Litre) New Delhi 95.20 Mumbai 97.83 Kolkata 99.82 Chennai 99.66 Gurgaon 95.47 Noida 95.56 Bengaluru 98.80 Bhubaneswar 100.60 Chandigarh 89.47 Hyderabad 103.82 Jaipur 98.22 Lucknow 95.36 Patna 100.20 Thiruvananthapuram 104.42

Why Fuel Prices Are Being Closely Watched

With geopolitical factors continuing to shape the global crude oil markets, analysts would likely be looking at fuel prices in the following weeks. Continued supply disruptions to oil or its routes may put pressure on OMCs and affect domestic fuel prices.

However, consumers can expect stable rates for petrol and diesel at least for now as the government keeps a close watch on the supply and demand situation.

Also Read: Who Is Cathie Wood? ARK Invest Founder Who Backed SpaceX Ahead Of Its Historic Listing