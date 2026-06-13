Android 17 Beta Adds Screen Reactions: Record Your Face And Screen At The Same Time

Google has rolled out a new beta update for Android 17 and it comes with a feature that anyone who makes reaction videos or tutorial content on their phone will genuinely appreciate. The update, Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4, landed on June 11, 2026, and the standout addition is called Screen Reactions. It is not a small tweak. For creators who have been recording their face and their screen separately and then spending time stitching them together in an editing app, this changes the whole workflow.

Screen Reactions was first teased by Google at the Android Show earlier this year, and it is now available for eligible users running the latest beta. The feature works by activating your phone’s front camera and displaying a live feed of your face in a small, movable window that sits right on top of whatever is happening on your screen. You record both at the same time, in a single take, and get one combined video file at the end. No editing. No syncing. No juggling two recordings.

How Screen Reactions Actually Works

This means you do not need a third-party app to pull it off. No subscriptions, no watermarks, no extra setup. Just start recording from within Android 17 and it handles the rest.

For creators making unboxings, app walkthroughs, gameplay reactions, or commentary on social media posts, this is the kind of built-in tool that actually saves time. The current workaround of recording your face separately and your screen separately, then combining the two in post, is time-consuming and slightly painful if you are working on a phone rather than a desktop.

Bug Fixes That Matter Too

Beyond Screen Reactions, this beta also delivers a list of bug fixes that affect everyday phone use. One fix addresses an issue where the mouse pointer would go invisible when using an external display with your phone. Another fixes a crash in the Settings app. A third resolves a problem with the 5x camera where recordings would show frame jumps and jitter. There is also a fix for severe drops in 3D performance, which would have affected gaming and graphics-heavy apps.

These are not minor edge cases. Invisible mouse pointers and Settings app crashes are the kind of bugs that genuinely disrupt daily use, and it is good to see them addressed before Android 17 reaches its stable release.

Who Can Download It and Should You?

The beta is available on Google Pixel 6a and newer devices. Notably, the standard Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are not eligible for this particular beta, even though they can run earlier Android 17 betas. That is a slightly odd call by Google, but it is unlikely to affect a large number of users.

If you do not already have a beta build installed, the honest advice is to wait. Jumping into beta now means trading stability for early access to features that are coming to everyone soon anyway. The stable release of Android 17 is expected before the end of June 2026, possibly within the next few weeks. Also Read: Avataar AI Introduces Varya: Video Generation AI Model Developed For Indian Languages, Culture, And Businesses

