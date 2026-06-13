Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut’s 26/11 Film Earns Rs 1.19 Crore On Opening Day

Collection of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Movie on Day 1: Director-writer Manoj Tapadia’s survival drama, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, featuring Kangana Ranaut as the lead actress and produced by her production house, Manikarnika Films, has struggled to make a mark in terms of the collections in India. Released amid heavy competition from multiple films, the realistic drama collected Rs 1 crore net in the first day of release and the total gross amount stood at Rs 1.19 crore.

This puts it in neck-and-neck race against other movies. While it has performed better than Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming movie Governor: The Silent Saviour (with Rs 90 lakh as the net on Friday), it falls behind its rival, Imtiaz Ali’s thriller Main Vaapas Aaunga, which earned Rs 1.15 crore net.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhhata Box Office Collection Day 1

For Kangana Ranaut, the performance of her new film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, has started off poorly yet again at the box office after her last directorial venture Emergency grossed Rs 23.81 crore, with an opening night collection of Rs 2.50 crore net. Her newest release opened with only Rs 1 crore net, which is significantly below its predecessor.

Despite the presence of high-profile multiplex marketing activities, including a BOGO promotion scheme, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata still underperformed. Sources from Sacnilk have reported that the movie got scheduled 2,181 times, achieving a total occupancy rate of 11%. In terms of regional performance, the highest number of screenings took place in Delhi-NCR (301 screenings, 7%) and Mumbai (171 screenings, 11.3%). It is expected that Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will open at Rs 3-5 crore, mainly due to Saturday and Sunday footfall.

What is Bharat Bhagya Viddhaata about?

Even though it has underperformed commercially, the film has earned significant appreciation for the way it tells the story of a historical tragedy without resorting to exaggerations. Bharat Bhagyaviddhaata portrays a lesser-known part of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai through which the survival tactics are illustrated. It features a story of a terrifying incident at the Cama and Albless Hospital for Women and Children during which two well-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, among them being Ajmal Kasab, stormed the hospital.

Rather than playing one of her usual characters, Ranaut tries to portray a more disciplined character based on the example of Anjali Kulthe, a staff nurse who bravely defended herself against the militants protecting the innocent patients. While the bullets are raining outside, she organizes a quiet lockdown and extinguishes lights to hide 20 expecting mothers in this difficult situation. Through this story, the director offers a lot of opportunities for drama with such a remarkable cast consisting of Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Esha Dey.

Can Good Reviews Break Down Audiences’ Saturated Minds?

Be real, this movie had a tough task going into theaters because people believe that they have already been through a lot of movies based on 26/11 and they are sort of saturated with it. But even with the film being based on an original story by Kangana, it will take a week before audiences accept it. Critics have commended how the nurses stood their ground, and the fact that the filmmaker did not use any exaggerated melodrama in his story.

With the first audience giving out good verbal reviews on the film’s emotional side, the filmmakers are now banking on word of mouth to give the film some momentum in its fight against nine films that will premiere that Friday, such as Mai Vaapas Aaunga and The Governor.

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