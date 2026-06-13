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Home > Entertainment News > Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 1 | Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Surprises With Rs 2.50 Crore Opening

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 1 | Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Surprises With Rs 2.50 Crore Opening

It is a follow-up to the horror thriller film by Vikram Bhatt titled "Haunted 3D," which was made in 2011. This movie is said to belong to one of the top movies made by Vikram Bhatt because of its interesting narration and intriguing application of 3D technology in filmmaking.

Haunted Box Office Collection Day 1 (PHOTO: IMDB)
Haunted Box Office Collection Day 1 (PHOTO: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 10:25 IST

The usual story is that horror movies have not been doing well at the box office. At least this is what happens when such movies find themselves alongside movies that star famous actors. But Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past is a new horror thriller by Vikram Bhatt that is making headway at the box office despite being released alongside many others. Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past was released on June 12. It joins the list of films under the successful Haunted 3D series that debuted in theaters in 2011.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past Box Office Collection Day 1

There were two other successful movies released close to the same day with Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. These movies included Main Vaapas Aaunga starring Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh as well as Bharat Bhagya Vidhata which starred Kangana Ranaut. The two movies had gained some ground before being released.

However, although faced with stiff competition, the horror thriller managed to fare well at the box office following its release. According to the box office figures supplied by Sacnilk, the film earned around ₹2.50 crore net on its first day at the Indian box office. This particular film had been released in a total of 2,907 screenings. In a horror movie, it is very rare to earn so much profit from such few showings since this genre usually caters to a small audience.

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Hindi Version Pulls in Most Money

It turned out that the Hindi version was the biggest revenue generator of the movie on its first day, having earned about ₹2.45 crore net through 2,842 screenings throughout the nation.

In contrast, the Telugu version managed to generate close to ₹5 lakh on its 65 showings. The total estimation of the total earnings of the film on its first day in India came up to ₹2.95 crore. Industry analysts have remarked that it is rather unusual for horror movies to do so well on their first day compared to other movies.

Bringing Back a Successful Horror Movie Series

It is a follow-up to the horror thriller film by Vikram Bhatt titled “Haunted 3D,” which was made in 2011. This movie is said to belong to one of the top movies made by Vikram Bhatt because of its interesting narration and intriguing application of 3D technology in filmmaking.

The actors who starred in this movie include Mimoh Chakraborty, who also goes by the name Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Hemant Pandey, and Chetna Pande. After such a long time from the previous movie, the makers of this movie series have managed to make an appealing narrative.

Is The Film Able To Maintain This Momentum?

Though the first figures released have been quite favorable for Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, yet, the future of the movie will be decided based on its performance during weekends as well as the reception by audiences.

In light of recent industry reports, the film is expected to have had an estimated production budget of ₹15 crore, which makes it necessary for it to generate revenues for its success. At this point, one can confidently say that Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has managed to make a stunning debut in the world of cinema.

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Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 1 | Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Surprises With Rs 2.50 Crore Opening
Tags: haunted 3dhaunted 3d box office collection day 1mimoh chakraborty

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Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 1 | Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Surprises With Rs 2.50 Crore Opening
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Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 1 | Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Surprises With Rs 2.50 Crore Opening
Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 1 | Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Surprises With Rs 2.50 Crore Opening

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