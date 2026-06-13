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Home > Regionals News > Bangalore Weather Today 13 June: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Flooding Risks in Karnataka | Check Latest Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today 13 June: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Flooding Risks in Karnataka | Check Latest Forecast

Bengaluru is experiencing steady rain as the Southwest Monsoon strengthens across Karnataka. The IMD has issued alerts for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and possible flooding, with waterlogging and traffic disruptions expected in several areas.

IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Flooding Risks in Karnataka. Photo: AI
IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Flooding Risks in Karnataka. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 10:21 IST

Bangalore Weather Today: Bengaluru residents woke up to steady rain, waterlogged roads and slow moving traffic as the Southwest Monsoon started to continue across Karnataka. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and a possible risk of flooding in some areas of the state. Residents are advised to stay indoors and use appropriate measures during the need of going outdoors. According to weather agencies, the Southwest Monsoon is going to continue in its full strength for more days in Karnataka which can bring intense rainfall in several districts. 

IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Flooding in Bangalore 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alerts for a few parts of Karnataka like Coastal Karnataka, North interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, and Bengaluru. 

Bangalore saw a cool start to the day with temperatures hovering near 22 degrees. The high humidity made the weather damp as the day is covered with cloudy skies and expected to bring thunderstorms, lightning, and intermittent rain. Officials have also mentioned that there is waterlogging in low-lying stretches and heavy traffic could affect commuters during peak hours. 

You Might Be Interested In

Bangalore 7 Day Forecast 

Day & Date

Sky Condition

Temperature (High/Low)

Chance of Rain

Sat, Jun 13

Light rain

28°C / 22°C

32%

Sun, Jun 14

Light rain

29°C / 22°C

55%

Mon, Jun 15

Partly sunny

31°C / 22°C

20%

Tue, Jun 16

Partly sunny

31°C / 22°C

10%

Wed, Jun 17

Light rain

30°C / 21°C

25%

Thu, Jun 18

Cloudy

29°C / 21°C

20%

Fri, Jun 19

Light rain

29°C / 22°C

35%

Weather Advisory for Bengaluru 

Authorities have advised residents of Karnataka to stay indoors and to take necessary measures while going out especially to coastal regions and the Western Ghats due to the high risk of landslides. 

Two wheelers are advised to avoid flooded roads and underpasses while residents should carry umbrellas or raincoats.

Also Read: Chennai Power Cut 13 June: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

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Bangalore Weather Today 13 June: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Flooding Risks in Karnataka | Check Latest Forecast
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Bangalore Weather Today 13 June: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Flooding Risks in Karnataka | Check Latest Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today 13 June: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Flooding Risks in Karnataka | Check Latest Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today 13 June: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Flooding Risks in Karnataka | Check Latest Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today 13 June: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Flooding Risks in Karnataka | Check Latest Forecast

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