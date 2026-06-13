Bangalore Weather Today 13 June: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Flooding Risks in Karnataka | Check Latest Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today: Bengaluru residents woke up to steady rain, waterlogged roads and slow moving traffic as the Southwest Monsoon started to continue across Karnataka. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and a possible risk of flooding in some areas of the state. Residents are advised to stay indoors and use appropriate measures during the need of going outdoors. According to weather agencies, the Southwest Monsoon is going to continue in its full strength for more days in Karnataka which can bring intense rainfall in several districts.

IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Flooding in Bangalore

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alerts for a few parts of Karnataka like Coastal Karnataka, North interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, and Bengaluru.

Bangalore saw a cool start to the day with temperatures hovering near 22 degrees. The high humidity made the weather damp as the day is covered with cloudy skies and expected to bring thunderstorms, lightning, and intermittent rain. Officials have also mentioned that there is waterlogging in low-lying stretches and heavy traffic could affect commuters during peak hours.

Bangalore 7 Day Forecast

Day & Date Sky Condition Temperature (High/Low) Chance of Rain Sat, Jun 13 Light rain 28°C / 22°C 32% Sun, Jun 14 Light rain 29°C / 22°C 55% Mon, Jun 15 Partly sunny 31°C / 22°C 20% Tue, Jun 16 Partly sunny 31°C / 22°C 10% Wed, Jun 17 Light rain 30°C / 21°C 25% Thu, Jun 18 Cloudy 29°C / 21°C 20% Fri, Jun 19 Light rain 29°C / 22°C 35%

Weather Advisory for Bengaluru

Authorities have advised residents of Karnataka to stay indoors and to take necessary measures while going out especially to coastal regions and the Western Ghats due to the high risk of landslides.

Two wheelers are advised to avoid flooded roads and underpasses while residents should carry umbrellas or raincoats.

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