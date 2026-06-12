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Home > Regionals News > UP Shocker: Fake Army Brigadier Aryan Verma Exposed By Ex-Servicemen After Roaming With Bouncers In Private Car With Army Flag

UP Shocker: Fake Army Brigadier Aryan Verma Exposed By Ex-Servicemen After Roaming With Bouncers In Private Car With Army Flag

A man identified as Aryan Verma was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly posing as an Indian Army Brigadier. The fake officer, who reportedly failed NEET twice, convinced locals with forged documents and Army uniforms and hired bouncers before ex-servicemen exposed his deception.

21-Year-Old Poses as Army Brigadier with Fake SUV and Bouncers (IMAGE:X)
21-Year-Old Poses as Army Brigadier with Fake SUV and Bouncers (IMAGE:X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 21:47 IST

UTTAR PRADESH SHOCKER: A man identified as Aryan Verma, who was allegedly posing as an Army Brigadier, was arrested in the cantonment area. Former service officers Satish Singh Chauhan and Sudesh Mishra invited him to the Shaheed Sangrahalaya (Martyrs’ Museum) under the guise of advising children who want to join the armed forces. The Station Commander of the Army was also invited. During his questioning, his lies were revealed. Aryan Verma, who hails from Roza, in Dwarka Enclave colony, was staying in Delhi for preparation for competitive exams. 

UP Shocker: Fake Army Brigadier Aryan Verma Exposed By Ex-Servicemen After Roaming With Bouncers In Private Car With Army Flag

Fake Army Brigadier Aryan Verma Exposed

He failed the NEET exam twice and is said to have started preparing for Army recruitments. He said that he was posted in the Command Hospital at Chandigarh, and was selected as a Brigadier in the Army’s “RN Brigade” in January.

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He then went back to his hometown a few days later in an Army uniform. He allegedly demonstrated appointment and identity papers to people and had them believe that he really was a Brigadier. On returning home on May 26, he employed two bouncers with a fare of ₹2,000 per day and set out to roam the city in his personal car adorned with the Army flag and the star insignia.

How Ex-Servicemen Unmasked Aryan Verma

Since Aryan used to visit the cantonment area quite often, he met the former army men Satish Singh Chauhan and Sudesh Mishra, who were veterans. In addition, he also told them that he was a Brigadier. But the presence of security personnel with him, as well as using the army flag and star in his own private car, made them suspicious about him.

The day before yesterday, they had invited him to the Shaheed Sangrahalaya, situated in the cantonment area, saying that there were some children who required counselling in regard to Army recruitment. On reaching the place, Satish called Station Commander Bharat Singh.

 21-Year-Old Faces Legal Action

When questioned by Bharat Singh, the truth came to light about the impostor. Aryan Verma’s father, Anil Verma, is working as a Horticulture Inspector, while his mother, Manoja Devi, is working as a teacher in the Basic Education Department. According to the Superintendent of Police, Saurabh Dixit, Aryan Verma has been taken into custody and will now face necessary legal proceedings against him. 

ALSO READ: Trump Calls Iranian Drone Attack On Indian Ships Leaving Strait Of Hormuz ‘Totally Unacceptable’

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UP Shocker: Fake Army Brigadier Aryan Verma Exposed By Ex-Servicemen After Roaming With Bouncers In Private Car With Army Flag
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UP Shocker: Fake Army Brigadier Aryan Verma Exposed By Ex-Servicemen After Roaming With Bouncers In Private Car With Army Flag
UP Shocker: Fake Army Brigadier Aryan Verma Exposed By Ex-Servicemen After Roaming With Bouncers In Private Car With Army Flag
UP Shocker: Fake Army Brigadier Aryan Verma Exposed By Ex-Servicemen After Roaming With Bouncers In Private Car With Army Flag
UP Shocker: Fake Army Brigadier Aryan Verma Exposed By Ex-Servicemen After Roaming With Bouncers In Private Car With Army Flag

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