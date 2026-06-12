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Home > Regionals News > Chennai Weather 12 June: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Across 6 Districts in Tamil Nadu

Chennai Weather 12 June: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Across 6 Districts in Tamil Nadu

Chennai Weather: IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for parts of Tamil Nadu on June 12, 2026, with light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds expected in Chennai and several nearby districts. Fishermen have also been advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to rough weather conditions.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds in Chennai Photo: AI
IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds in Chennai Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 11:42 IST

Chennai Weather: Residents in Chennai are likely to experience a change in weather across several parts of Tamil Nadu on June 12, 2026. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Meanwhile, a heavy rain alert has been issued for six districts in Tamil Nadu which can bring relief for Chennai people from scorching heat. Residents are advised to stay alert and to take proper measures before going outside during heavy rain and strong winds. 

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds in Chennai 

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued an alert for light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms across a few districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on June 12. 

With monsoon activity arriving for the southern side of the country, moderate rainfall is expected over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Vellore, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Theni, and Tenkasi. 

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At the same time, heavy spells of rain, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds running at a speed near 40-50 kmph are likely to hit in some parts of the Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur districts. 

Rain is likely in Two Days in Chennai 

According to the weather forecast, Chennai is going to see rainy weather for the next two days on June 13 and 14. Light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and lightning are likely to hit several isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Chennai’s Fisherman Advisory 

Fishermen have been advised to avoid going out to sea during this period until weather conditions improve. As the strong winds of 40-50 kmph which can also reach up to 60 kmph in Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Manar, and neighbouring sea areas.

Also Read: Bengaluru Weather Today June 12: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Next 3 Days, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely As Monsoon Intensifies 

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Chennai Weather 12 June: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Across 6 Districts in Tamil Nadu
Tags: Chennai Rainchennai weatherindia newsTamil Nadu rainTamil Nadu weathertamilnadu weatherweatherweather news

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Chennai Weather 12 June: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Across 6 Districts in Tamil Nadu
Chennai Weather 12 June: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Across 6 Districts in Tamil Nadu
Chennai Weather 12 June: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Across 6 Districts in Tamil Nadu
Chennai Weather 12 June: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Across 6 Districts in Tamil Nadu

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