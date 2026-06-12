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Home > World News > Who Was Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Eldest Child Dies At 47 After Years In Coma

Who Was Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Eldest Child Dies At 47 After Years In Coma

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has died at the age of 47. The princess had been in a coma since December 2022 after suffering a sudden loss of consciousness linked to a heart condition.

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha dies at 47 after years in coma; royal palace announces funeral rites and mourning. Photo: Instagram/royalworldthailand
Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha dies at 47 after years in coma; royal palace announces funeral rites and mourning. Photo: Instagram/royalworldthailand

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-12 10:06 IST

Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest child of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has died at 47, the royal palace said on Friday, after multiple health problems and nearly four years in a coma. The princess was hospitalised in December 2022 after a sudden loss of consciousness caused by a heart condition while visiting the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima. Bajrakitiyabha was flown by helicopter to the capital Bangkok for treatment. She died on Thursday evening, after her condition worsened due to an intra-abdominal infection, colitis, low blood pressure, arrhythmias, and blood clotting disorders, the palace statement said.

Who Was Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati?

Bajrakitiyabha, popularly known as Princess Pa, was born on December 7, 1978, to the then Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali. In Thailand, she will be remembered for her prominent role in public life, her efforts to improve the livelihoods of female prisoners, and her diplomatic career.

She studied law at Cornell University, obtaining a Master’s degree and a Doctorate, and worked as an attorney in the Thai Office of the Attorney-General between 2006 and 2011.

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From 2012 to 2014, she was Thailand’s ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia, before returning to the attorney-general’s office in Bangkok.

She also founded a charity promoting the rights of female inmates, particularly those who were pregnant while in jail.

In 2017, Bajrakitiyabha was appointed as the goodwill ambassador for the rule of law in Southeast Asia by the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

She transferred to the army in 2021, where she was bestowed the rank of a general and served as a chief of staff in the Royal Security Command.

The princess was one of King Vajiralongkorn’s three children who have formal titles and are eligible to take the throne under the constitution.

In October last year, Thailand’s Queen Mother passed away at 93.

The palace will hold royal funeral rites, while the government is expected to declare a period of national mourning.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Philippines Earthquake: Powerful 7.8-Magnitude Quake Triggers Tsunami Warnings

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Who Was Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Eldest Child Dies At 47 After Years In Coma
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Who Was Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Eldest Child Dies At 47 After Years In Coma
Who Was Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Eldest Child Dies At 47 After Years In Coma
Who Was Princess Bajrakitiyabha? Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Eldest Child Dies At 47 After Years In Coma
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