Peddi Box Office Collections Day 8: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Sports Action Drama Keeps Steady Momentum, Nears Rs 200 Crore India Net

Peddi Box Office Collections: Ram Charna and Janhvi Kapoor’s high-stakes sports action-drama Peddi is maintaining a grip at the ticket windows, successfully closing out its crucial first week. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the ₹350 crore pan-India vehicle is on the absolute verge of hitting the coveted ₹200 crore net milestone domestically.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Peddi collected ₹6.30 crore net in India on its eighth day (Thursday). While this reflects a standard weekday drop of 16.6% from Wednesday’s ₹7.55 crore, the film’s theatrical footprint across 7,412 screens remains exceptionally healthy.

The Domestic Breakdown

Very Expectedly, the home turf of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is driving the bulk of the momentum. The Telugu version had an overall occupancy of 20.35% on Day 8 as it went on to outperform all other versions.

State Day 8 Collection Gross Cumulative India Net AP / Telangana (Telugu) ₹5.30 crore ₹173.00 crore North India (Hindi) ₹1.30 crore ₹17.40 crore Rest of South ₹0.82 crore ₹3.15 crore Total Domestic ₹7.42 crore (Gross) ₹193.55 crore (Net)

With the domestic gross standing at ₹229.95 crore and a continuous trickle from overseas markets bringing international collections to ₹49.40 crore, Peddi‘s global collection is now sitting comfortably at ₹279.35 crore.

Who is the Peddi Cast?

The massive scale of this rural sports drama is anchored by a heavy-hitting, multi-industry ensemble cast. Director Buchi Babu Sana assembled prominent faces from Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Bengali cinema to populate the intense world of the film:

Ram Charan: Playing the lead character, Peddi, the global star underwent a massive physical transformation and mastered the Vizianagaram dialect to portray a rustic, combustible local labor leader who transitions into an elite athlete.

Janhvi Kapoor: She steps into the role of Achiyyamma, a local politician’s daughter and Peddi’s romantic interest.

Shiva Rajkumar: The Kannada cinema legend plays a vital role as Garunaidu, a sports coach who plays a crucial part in Peddi’s sports journey.

Jagapathi Babu: Taking the role as Appala Suri, a determined village elder who has spent his life for the basic rights for his community.

Boman Irani: The veteran Bollywood actor features as a high-ranking Indian Olympics Association ministry official searching for raw talent in rural India.

Divyenndu: The Mirzapur fame actor steps into a prominent role as one of Peddi’s fierce sporting rivals.

Shruti Haasan: Appears in a highly publicized special appearance for the massive theatrical item number “Hellallallo”.

What is the Story of Peddi?

Set against the rustic, unforgiving landscape of 1990s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi centers on a remote, nameless village in the Vizianagaram district nicknamed “Kondakinda Ooru.” The village suffers from extreme social marginalization; its 450 families are completely undocumented, lack voting rights, and live with zero road or rail connectivity. While a village elder, Appala Suri, spends three decades fruitlessly campaigning just to get passing trains to stop at their village, a spirited young daily wage laborer named Peddi channels his extraordinary strength into local sports.

Initially, Peddi plays local cricket matches entirely for quick cash to survive, earning local fame for hitting monstrous sixes that clear multiple grounds. However, a tragic turning point involving Appala Suri shatters his worldview. Realizing that his village will never gain official government recognition unless someone from the community forces the world to look at them, Peddi transforms his mission from playing for money to fighting for regional honor.

The narrative scales up dramatically as Peddi’s pursuit of identity forces him to conquer three distinct sporting worlds. Driven by the philosophy that “life is too short to postpone dreams,” he shifts from the cricket pitch to dominating a traditional wrestling akhara, before ultimately training under a legendary coach to test his explosive speed on the running track



What is the Janhvi Kapoor Backlash in Peddi?

The steady box office numbers come on the heels of major creative course corrections behind the scenes. Immediately following its June 4 release, Peddi drew severe online flak for scenes involving Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma, which audiences argued were objectifying and tone-deaf.

Steering the ship through the storm, director Buchi Babu Sana and the producers at Mythri Movie Makers acted swiftly. The team formally edited out the controversial frames from the theatrical prints.

“We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously… a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them.” — Buchi Babu Sana via X

Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu, who plays a vital role in the film, also stepped up to defend his co-star, urging netizens to separate an actor’s compliance with a director’s vision from personal targeting.

With the problematic cuts finalized and clear theatrical skies ahead, the film enters its second weekend facing fresh competition from Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. However, with a clear runway in mass centers, Ram Charan’s rural drama is expected to comfortably cruise past the ₹200 crore domestic net mark by Friday evening.



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