Lock Upp Season 2 Trailer Out: Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Replace Host Kangana Ranaut — Watch

Reality television series, Lock Upp, is returning with a new season under the title Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa. In addition to its new title, the series is also getting new hosts. Whereas the first season was hosted by Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, the new season will feature filmmakers and choreographers Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Netflix is Now Locking Up

The creators of the show have recently revealed the trailer of Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa. It features the hosts of the show locked up in a jail, highlighting that any person may land up in the Lock Upp owing to wrong public perception about oneself, and hence one might need to speak out his/her truth to evade punishment.

It is pertinent to mention here that the original version of Lock Upp had premiered in 2022 on the platforms of ALTBalaji and MX Player, but now the show is coming back on Netflix through an association with Balaji Telefilms Ltd.. The season is expected to premiere on June 27.

14 Famous People to Take Part in Lock Upp

Intended to be an elaborate entertainment program, the game blends captivating production, unpredictable play, emotional challenges, and stiff competition into one.

In this season, there will be 14 celebrity players, also known as the inmates, who will reside within a jail-like atmosphere. Cut off from their outside world and all comfort, they will have to undergo tough challenges.

Truth, Perception & Survival Battle

Not merely a game of survival, but a game where perceptions and revelations of oneself play an important role. The contestants would not only be encouraged to reveal more than what their image is, but their truth may very well prove to be a strong weapon for them during this battle. For six weeks, the prisoners would undergo various tests such as daily tasks, hierarchies, chargesheets, punishments, and eliminations.

Promise of High Drama from Hosts

Commenting on the show, Riteish Deshmukh has stated that Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa is about real life, as each participant brings into the game his own truth and game plan. He stated that due to the very intense atmosphere in which all participants will have to compete, it will be an unpredictable journey that will change each one of them forever.

Referring to the show, Farah Khan claimed that it is unique because there are no filters and no retakes in the show, as she had never seen anything like that before. Furthermore, she has added that the only pleasure lies in watching celebrities who display their true selves.

When And Where To Watch Lock Upp Season 2

Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa will premiere on Netflix on June 27 and will stream every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.

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