Who Was Kumod Raney? Dubai Entrepreneur And Salman Khan Family Friend Whose Death Left Actor Emotional

Videos of Salman Khan fighting back tears at a funeral in Mumbai on Tuesday quickly spread across social media, leaving fans concerned and emotional. The actor, known for rarely showing vulnerability in public, was seen attending the last rites of Kumod Raney alongside several members of the Khan family. As condolences poured in online, many began searching for answers about the woman whose passing visibly shook one of Bollywood’s most powerful families.

Kumod Raney may have stayed away from the limelight, but within Salman Khan’s close circle, she was considered family.

Who Was Kumod Raney?

Kumod Raney was a Dubai-based entrepreneur and the founder of Reign Beauty Bar, a well-known beauty and wellness venture in the UAE. While she maintained a relatively private public life, she was closely connected to Salman Khan and his family through decades-old friendships. She was married to Juggey Raney, who is believed to have been one of Salman Khan’s longtime friends. Over the years, Kumod became a familiar and cherished presence within the Khan family’s extended social circle.

Her passing has clearly left a deep emotional impact on the family. Social media posts and photographs shared over the years show Kumod attending intimate gatherings, birthday celebrations, holidays and family events alongside Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Seema Sajdeh and other members of the Khan household.

What Was Kumod Raney Known For Professionally?

Beyond her personal connections, Kumod Raney had established herself as an entrepreneur in Dubai’s beauty and wellness industry. She launched Reign Beauty Bar in 2005 with the vision of creating a premium beauty destination that combined multiple services under one roof without compromising on quality. According to the company’s social media page, the idea behind the brand was to create a luxurious and high-standard beauty experience for clients.

Apart from beauty and wellness, Kumod reportedly had strong interests in interior design, branding, marketing and social media. Friends and acquaintances often described her as warm, creative and deeply passionate about building meaningful spaces and relationships. Her Instagram presence, though understated compared to celebrity profiles, offered glimpses into her life, travels, business journey and close-knit friendships. She had over 15,000 followers and frequently shared moments from personal celebrations and family gatherings. It is also believed that she had a son named Kabir, whom several members of the Khan family mentioned in their condolence notes.

Why Did Salman Khan’s Emotional Appearance Go Viral?

Salman Khan’s public appearance at Kumod Raney’s funeral became a major talking point online because the actor appeared visibly heartbroken. Several videos circulating on X and Instagram showed Salman quietly paying his respects while trying to hold back tears. Fans were quick to notice the emotional weight of the moment, especially since the actor is usually guarded during public appearances.

The funeral was attended by several members of the Khan family, including Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Helen and Salma Khan. Later, Sohail Khan shared an emotional tribute for Kumod on Instagram alongside an old photograph. He wrote that he had lost his “beautiful sister” and described her as the “lifeline” of Juggey and Kabir. His note also reflected on the unfairness of life and the pain of losing someone deeply loved. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma also remembered Kumod through an emotional Instagram Story, writing that her warmth, humour and affection would always be cherished by the family.

A Friendship That Spanned Decades

Though Kumod Raney was not a public celebrity, her bond with the Khan family reflected the importance of friendships that exist beyond Bollywood headlines and industry relationships. Earlier this year, Kumod had celebrated her 60th birthday surrounded by close friends and family members, including Salman Khan himself. Photographs from the gathering had surfaced online at the time, capturing joyful moments that now carry a deeper emotional significance.

Her death has once again highlighted how closely knit Salman Khan’s inner circle remains, with friendships spanning several decades. For fans watching the emotional scenes unfold online, Kumod’s story became a reminder that behind celebrity personas are deeply personal relationships, losses and grief that rarely make headlines, until moments like these bring them into public view.